Jones Reagent Mechanism

Now that we understand the process of oxidation pretty well, I want to show you guys at least one example mechanism of oxidation. So you'll understand kind of the electron movement that creates this oxidative environment. So, guys, one of the most common regents that's used for oxidation is Jones re agent and Jones Re agent is the name that we give to the combination of a chromium six plus re agent in strong acid. So this takes a lot of different forms, and you'll see it written a lot of different ways. But essentially, this would be the combination of crow three with something like h two s 04 This is very, very common. But you will see it other ways because once the HBO so four reacts with the crow three it's going to it's going to change, and it's gonna look a little bit different. But as long as you see a chromium region with a strong acid, that's pretty much a Jones free agent. Okay, so what I want to do is I want to take you guys through this mechanism step by step, and what we're going to start off with is an alcohol is, you can notice we're starting off with a secondary alcohol. So what would we expect a secondary alcohol to become after it reacts with a strong oxidizing agent? Well, remember that you can Onley oxidized as much as you can without breaking carbon carbon bonds. So what that means is that if it's a secondary alcohol and I need to keep both of those are groups, they're the most. That this could become is a key tone. Okay, so, actually, that's what we're trying to do. What we're trying to do is we're trying to get rid of this alcohol, get rid of this age and make Keto. How is that gonna work? Well, let's go ahead and start the first step. Guises nuclear feel like attack, because here we have chronic acid chrome ic acid, which is formed by the chromium and the acid. Reacting together and chronic acid is kind of unique because it's got all these crazy die polls pulling away from the chromium. What kind of reactivity do you think the chromium is going to display? Guys, it's gonna be a super strong electro file, right? Because it's got basically no electrons. So in our first step, we would expect the alcohol. That's a decent nuclear file. It's got electrons on it to attack the chromium. Okay, now, the chromium already has enough bonds. That doesn't want more. So if we make a bond, we have to break a bond. So one of these double bonds is gonna become an anti on. So I would expect that I would get a own negative, but we're in the presence of acid, so the own negative is going to protein eat. Right? And then that's what I'm gonna get. I'm gonna get O h there instead of the double bond. Okay, so now basically one step forward, we get this huge molecule, and I know that it can be difficult to keep track of where things are. So I'm gonna use colors to show you where everything is. Okay, let's start off with the nuclear feel like attack this Ohh. Here is now right here attached to the chromium and still has an h on it. Yeah, let's go to another easy one. This a waitress? Still here? Okay, so nothing changed there. This a wage is still here. Okay, so there's still in the places that they were before. But there is one new a wage. That's the one that is in pink. Because this pink remember that it grabbed in H, right. So that means that this is the O. H. Here. Okay, so now hopefully those colors help you to kind of identify what's going on. Where everything go. All the atoms, they're still there. So we're doing okay. All right, So now we did our nuclear Filic attack. The next step is Ah, very kind of interesting and rare step called Alfa Elimination. Guys, you've heard of elimination reactions already? They make double ones, right? And we've always dealt with beta elimination. Bait elimination is kind of just the go to elimination that we use. But in some specific mechanisms in organic chemistry, we actually see Alfa eliminations take place. And oxidation is one of them. Oxidation mechanisms have a lot of Alfa elimination. So what Alfa simply means is that instead of eliminating between the alpha and the beta carbon, right, you're actually gonna form a double bond directly on that Alfa Carbon to something that's not a carbon. Okay, So in the next step, I'm gonna eliminate This is my Alfa carbon because it's the one that has the oxygen on it. If I were to say, you know, this is an Alfa Alcohol is where my alcohol is. My Alfa carbon is the one that's attached to the alcohol. Well, you d protein e with a conjugate base of whatever your ass. It was water in this case. And instead of forming a double bond between two carbons, I just formed a bond directly on that carbon and a non carbon Adam like, Oh, okay, now, now the O needs to break upon because the oh isn't happy having that many bonds. So the O is gonna break up on, and actually, it's gonna do another Alfa elimination. So this don't want is gonna break and make a double bond in this. Oh, and then finally, that oh, isn't happy. So we're gonna take, um so we're going to basically get rid of that h eventually with water. Okay, it's not gonna happen on this step. In fact, maybe I just won't draw that right now because that would happen in a second step. But eventually you haven't o. H. And then it gets deep ruminated. Okay, awesome. So the most important part here, guys, is not what happens to the chronic acid after, because I don't really care. That was just my oxidizing agent. What I'm really concerned about is what's happening to this carbon. Okay, well, it's looking a lot more like a key tone is in it Because what I did was I made a double bond between the sea and the, uh Oh, and those two are groups were still there, and I got rid of the age. So now what I'm gonna have is this. Oh, it needs to be deep rotated, and I can be protein ate it with water or whatever other congregate you want. And what you're gonna get is a key tone. Cool. You're gonna get a key tone. Plus, you'll get your chronic acid that eventually reformed, so you'll get something. Looks like this. Okay, but we don't really care about that because that's just the oxidizing agent. What we really need to be able to draw here is how to get to the key tone. Cool, awesome guys. So hopefully it helps you understand the process of oxidation a little bit better. And also it introduces the concept of an Alfa elimination which will come up again in other reactions

