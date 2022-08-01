Strong oxidizing agents

All right. So I hope that you didn't say all of them. Because there are some that can, and some that can't let me give you an example. The first one there's a carbon here that has a bond to an oxygen has to bonds to carbon. And then it has one bond to H. Would you agree with that? Okay, so now my question is, is there a way that I could turn this carbon into a carbon that has more bonds toe oxygen? Okay. And here's the way up to think about you have to think Well, how many bonds to carbon does it already have? Has to has won two bonds to carbon. Is that cool so far since as to bonds to carbon. How maney total bonds Could it have toe oxygen? Theoretically to because no matter what, carbon could on Leah. Four bonds. So what that means is that if has to bonds to carbon later on, I could oxidized. It's that it has to bonds toe oxygen. Alright. So could this be oxidized? Yes, this could be oxidized because I could make it in the form where there's two bonds to oxygen. All right, So let's move on to the next one. The next one. This carbon. Could it be oxidized? No. This one is not gonna be able to be oxidized because noticed that it already has its maximum number of bonds. Oxygen, Because has two carbons 12 Is there a way to add a third bond to oxygen? No. Okay, let's move on to three. Could three be oxidized? Yes. OK, because it only has one bond to carbon. So that means if it only has one bond to carbon, then it could have how many bonds to oxygen? Three. How many bonds does I have right now? Onley One. So it could actually be oxidized more than once. OK, and then finally we have compound number 43 gets a check. Mark four. Could this carbon be oxidized? Yes, once again, because it only has one bonds of carbon. So that means that we could take away that h. And we could make another bond to oxygen there. All right, so that's the way that it works. All of these could be oxidized, except for two, which can't, because it already has the maximum number of bonds to carbon and oxygen. All right, So what reagents are gonna do this? Well, strong oxidizing agents are agents that are going to add the maximum number of oxygen's possible while following the rule of not breaking any carbons. Okay, these re agents are gonna be cam in all four. Okay, Canada four is a region that you've probably already seen. But in case you haven't potassium permanganate. Very strong oxidizing agent. Also your chromium six re agents. Okay, now it's a CR six. Plus, remember, that is the oxidation state of the atom. You are not going to calculate oxidation states in organic chemistry. But you should know is that if you see chromium present in any of these weird molecules, these are all examples of strong oxidizing agents. Okay, It turns out there's more re agents than this. The Jones re agent is an example of of a chromium re agent. Okay. Where Jones region would use c r. 03 and sulfuric acid. Okay, so I'm trying to say is that as long as you see some kind of chromium in the regent think this is a strong oxidizing agent, you don't have to actually calculate out the oxidation state Okay, So what I want us to do for this next practice problem is go ahead and draw the new oxidation products of each of these molecules. Okay, So I want four different things in these boxes. If it's not going to react, put no reaction, Okay? But I want to see all the different oxidation products, so go ahead and try to do the first one.

