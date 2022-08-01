guys. The Nigerian rule actually has nothing to do with isotopes. I'm just throwing it in here because it's another very helpful form of structure determination for mass spec. And it's usually taught in the same area as isotopes, so we might as well just learn it here. So, guys, nitrogen has a property that's different from carbon. That makes it helpful for mass spec, which is that carbon always likes to form for bonds, right? So since it likes to form for bonds, if a molecules made just out of carbon or hydrogen carbon and hydrogen, you know that it's gonna be an even number for the molecular weight because you always have those four bonds. So it's always going to be ch four or, UH, C two h six. There's always multiples of two or four, But nitrogen likes to form three bonds, meaning that, um, the molecular weight could be odd, or it could be even, and that's going to tell us how maney nitrogen zehr present. So what the nitrogen rule says is that and even molecular weight of our parent ion basically the molecular ion right indicates an even number of nitrogen present. Okay, whereas an odd molecular weight of a parent I on indicates an odd number of nitrogen is present. So, for example, the number one odd number being one right. If there's one nitrogen present, that means that nitrogen wants to have three bonds, meaning that when I piled together my molecular weight, I'm gonna always have to add three at the end or some odd number of bonds. So my entire molecular weight is that is likely to be odd if there's one nitrogen present, whereas if there's an even number. So, for example, to bonds, Well, now we've got to nitrogen. I'm sorry. To nitrogen. Those two nitrogen is like to form three bonds each, so three plus three equal six. So it's an even number again. So one of the easiest ways to look at this is just these two molecules. We've got butane, which we saw earlier has an emcee of 58. But if you take the butane and you replace one of the carbons with an N H. Two, what's gonna happen is that your molecular weight now turns odd because this nitrogen likes to form three bonds. So what's happening is that now you're just adding one. You're adding a molecular weight of one to it. Okay, now you might be saying, Johnny, how does that math work? Um, well, first of all, you can calculate yourself. You'll see that I'm right. What's happening, guys, is that carbon weighs 12 right? Nitrogen weighs 14. So by turning one of the carbons into nitrogen, how much molecular weight should I be adding to? I should be adding to. But then there's a difference. Carbon likes to have. How maney h is it like step four, right? Nitrogen likes have how maney, ages three. Right. So what that means is that when you add it all together, every carbon you add should be adding something around 16. If you were toe do a ch four. But every nitrogen you add should be adding about 17 because it's a little bit heavier, but it likes to have less hydrogen. So basically, that's the gist of it. But what you should know is that if you have an odd number of molecular weight, then it should be an odd number of nitrogen. Um, and then if you haven't even number, then you haven't even number of nitrogen. Even if that means zero zero is also a even number. So it just could mean I don't have any. Nitrogen is present. Awesome guys. So let's go ahead and flip the page and do some practice.

Hide transcripts