The (M + 2) Peak

alright, guys. So why would we ever get a nem plus to peak? What turns out that there's two atoms that because of their isotopic ratios, they happen to give very distinctive M plus two peaks. And those two atoms are the halogen, chlorine and bromine. Okay, now why do they give em plus two? Because the way they naturally occur in the universe is in isotopes that have a difference of two in weight. So let's see what chlorine first. So guys, you might remember from well from your periodic table, whatever that the atomic weight or the molecular weight of chlorine is actually 35.5, about 35.5 Okay, but the reason that it's 35. is the Mike Laurie is because about 3/4 of it is chlorine 35 and about 1/4 of it is chlorine 37. So about 75% 35 on about 25% 37. So if you average those together, you get 35.5. Okay, now you don't have to do that math. It's fine. But the interesting thing is that on a mass spectrum, this is going to give us a very interesting ratio where it's gonna look like an approximate 3 to 1 ratio on, um, aspect on a mass spectrum. So that means wherever your molecular ion is, if you add to to that molecular ion, you're likely to see a peak. That's about one third of the size of the of the Winkler I am. So we're just going to do this molecule as an example. I'm not gonna write mass to charge numbers, because it doesn't matter. But let's say that this is your molecular ion here, so I'm just gonna put that this is my molecular ion. Um, right, So this is my molecular ion. Well, then I would expect to find an M plus two that is about a third of the size. This would be my M plus two. And why is that? Well, once again because about 75% of my chlorine atoms we're chlorine and about 25% are giving it the extra plus to wait of 37. Now, the reason that this is helpful for us guys is because when you see that very distinctive, um 3 to 1 ratio that simples to you automatically know that there's a chlorine in your molecule, so it's like it's a It's a really easy read. It's like, Oh, I know there's a chlorine here because I have this pattern and this pattern on Lee happens with chlorine. Awesome. That's chlorine. And it turns out bro mean also has an M plus, too. But it's different because the isotopic abundances different. It turns out that bro mean on the periodic table, has a weight of about 80. Okay, but it's not really 80. What it really is about 50% is 79 and about 50% is 40. About 50% is 81. I'm sorry. So basically about half of it is 79. About half of it is 81 so they blend that together to get the number 80. So what this means is that for, bro mean we're going to get an M plus to about a 1 to 1 ratio. Now, I do see that the percentages are a little bit off. It's like 50.7 49.3. But guys, those air so close that we're just gonna call it one toe one. I hope you're OK. with that. So again, I'm just going to write that. Let's say this is my molecular ion here. Right? So this would be my molecular ion. What I would expect is, if there's a bro mean present, then I should have, um, in m plus two. That is about the same exact height. And it's two units over on. This would be due to the bro means this would be my m plus two. And I know that there's a Brahmin there because that means that about half of it was bro me in 79. And about half of it was bro me in 81. Okay, now, really quickly. I know that I drew them differently. So actually feel weird about that. I'm going to change it. I hope you brought your eraser. Because what I'm trying to show is that the 81 increased by two units. That's why I'm putting em. Plus two. This is your M plus one that I'm not really drawing that part. But over here, we should move this peak to be right here. Okay? So you can see how it's two units shifted. Not just one. Okay? What? I'm trying to show you is that your M plus two should be about a third of the size with chlorine, and it should be about the same exact size with bro means. So if you see this pattern, you know Brahman is present. If you see that pattern, you know, chlorine is present. And by the way, I'm ignoring the M plus one. I'm not even worrying about that because this I'm not talking about m plus one right now. I'm just talking about them. Plus two. Would there be some M plus one? Sure, but we're not talking about that right now. Cool. Awesome. So now we're done with M plus to. The biggest thing is that you know how to identify it, whether it's chlorine or bromine. Let's move on to the nature General.

