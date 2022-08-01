The (M + 1) Peak

in this video, we're going to cover the role of isotopes in mass spectrometry. So before we go any further, let's just all remember that an isotope would be an atom that has the same number of protons, meaning it's the same element. But it has a different number of neutrons. So what that means is that isotopes are gonna have different ways from each other, depending on which Isis hope it iss. Now, why would that be important for mass spectrometry? Because guys we're analyzing Wait. So I need to know if there's Adams that out there, that is the same Adam with different weights. I need to take that into consideration, right? So we're gonna talk about a few different types of peaks that results purely on the because there's isotopes present. So the first one is the M plus one peak. So we've talked a lot about and minus one and minus a lot of numbers, but we haven't talked yet about the pluses. Plus has happened because of isotopes, okay. And the M plus one peak is probably the most famous situation where this happens, and it's due to the isotope of carbon 13. Remember that carbon is usually 12 but it turns out that 1.1% of all the carbon in the universe in fact, 1% of all the carbon that's making up your body has an extra neutron in it. It's carbon 13. So what this is going to do is it's gonna add a small, very small, because it's so. It's such only 1% but distinctive M plus one peak that's proportional in size. The number of carbons in your compound. Remember in our intro video how we were looking at methane and methane Haddon mtz of 16. But you sold this tiny little peek at 17 and I told you, Don't worry about it yet. That is where it was coming from. Was coming from the carbon 13 isotope. Well, guys, it turns out that this isn't something that you just have to mentally. No, it's also something you need to build to make do some calculations based on because it's such a consistent ratio that we can actually build equations to solve problems with this. So, um, the equations that we're gonna cover today are one calculating the height of an M plus one, so sometimes you're going to be asked to estimate How tall would this M plus one be based on what the structure is and we're never You're not expected to get it perfectly right, because this is an approximation, but we can get pretty darn close. The second equation we're gonna cover is using the M plus one peak, the height of it to go back and look at how maney, Carbon City originally having a molecule. So let's go ahead and start off with the first, Okay? The first equation says that if I want to try to calculate how tall my M plus one is gonna be, I'm going to need to multiply the number of carbons I have times the percentage 1.1. Now you might be saying, Johnny, if the chances of having carbon 13 or 1.1% doesn't that mean that the M plus one is always going to be 1.1% of the original and that's not true at all. Actually, the M plus one peak gets bigger and bigger and bigger, depending on the number of carbons we have in our structure. And the reason guys is simple, something like methane something like methane, where it has only one carbon in it. What are the chances of having a carbon 13 and methane exactly 1.1%. So we would be multiplying one carbon times 1.1, and we would get an estimated height of the M plus one peak at 1.1%. Makes sense. But how about a molecule like decade? Guys, remember, Decade has 10 carbons in it, right? So doesn't have a higher chance of having a carbon 13 in it. Sure, because now any of those carbons could be a carbon 13 not just one of them. It could be any of them. And it's gonna increase the wait for the whole molecule. So that's why you have to multiply that 1.1% by the total number of carbons in the molecule. So in this case, 10 times 1.1, guess how tall that peak is gonna be. Well, you do the math, you could type it into your phone or your calculator is fine. It's gonna be 11%. And the guys That's what's seen and observed in the mass spectrum for methane. Look how tiny that M plus one peak is for decades. Look how much bigger it iSS. Why is it so much bigger? I'm sorry I'm right in the way. Why is it so much bigger, guys? Because now there's all those different chances. Basically, what it's saying is that 11 out of 100 times, one of your carbons is gonna be a carbon 13. Right? Because you have so many different carbons there that the chances the probability of one of those carbons being heavier just increased by 10 versus the first one. Making sense so far. Thankfully, it's a super easy equation to use. It's always just gonna be 1.1, which is the odds by number of carbons. Okay, now I do want to just say one thing for all of you guys that air reading the textbook line by line, Um, which is awesome, by the way. But I wanted to say that this is an approximation because there are other isotopes that will increase the wait for a M plus one. For example, nitrogen has a nitrogen, 15 isotope sulfur has an isotope. Phosphorus has isotopes. So what that means is that the bigger the molecule gets, the less accurate. This is if we're talking about 100 carbon molecule that has a bunch of oxygen and nitrogen and sulfur Z. This approximation probably isn't gonna work very well. But for a small molecule or pretty much any that you're going to get in your textbook that you're having to do this, we're going to use reasonably sized molecules where this where this works reasonably well, Awesome. So that is the end of the first equation. Now it's going to the second one, which looks more confusing, but it's actually not bad at all because the M Plus one peak is going to continue to grow. The more carbons that we have in our structure, couldn't we also go backwards and say, Well, based on the height of the M plus one, I could make a guess of how maney carbons I have, and that's exactly what this equation lets us do. So what the equation says is that you put your M plus one, which is your small peek over your molecular ion, which is the one that scale to 100. So you would say this is how tiny this is my tiny and plus one, I'm putting that over 100 because that's my molecular ion. Now you're molecular. Ion isn't always 100 because sometimes your molecular ion will be smaller than your base peak. But I'm just basically saying you're comparing them against each other. You're saying m plus one over M. Then you multiply by, ah 100 to bring up the percentage to like 100% and then you divide by 1.1, which is the likelihood of finding a carbon. And what this is going to do is it's going to give you the total number of carbons in your structure. Again, it's an approximation. It's not perfect, but it works really well. So for this first one, I felt I put some blanks in there so that we could do it together. Okay, so what should be the number that I'm putting here? Well, the top number should be the value of my M plus one, which in this case we just calculated is 1.1, right, Cool. So it's 1.1, by the way, it's also visible in my mass spectrum that it's 1.1 cool. What's the number that I should put at the bottom. Well, the number I should put at the bottom is the height of the molecular ion, which in this case, the height of the molecular ion goes right upto 100. It's my base peak. So I'm gonna put 100. Okay. But again, you're molecular Ion isn't always 100. Sometimes it could be 30. Or it could be 50 depending on where it is compared to the base peak. Great. So, guys on just a quick glance at this shows you that all the numbers we're gonna cancel out, right 1.1 cancels out with 1.100 with 100. So this is just gonna basically told me that there's one carbon present, which is exactly right, right? We know that methane has one carbon, so it seems like a big exercise just to find that number, but it's going to get more complicated. So this is gonna be a very helpful equation when the molecules get bigger and when you're peaks are different sizes. So let's move on to the next one. What should be the number that I put in my M plus one at the top? I should put 11 because 11 is the height of my M plus one. What should I put it? The bottom. Once again, my molecular ion is all the way to 100. So I'm gonna put 100 okay. And guys, this time I'm actually gonna use my calculator. So just to make sure everyone's following, I'm gonna do 11 divided by 100. That's giving me 0.11 Okay, now I'm gonna multiply that by hundreds, so I'm gonna say 0.11 times 100 is giving me 11. So I'm at 11. Because they just multiplied by 100 and I have to divide by 1.1 divided by 1.1. And the number I got was 10. So, guys, I just use this equation to determine that I have 10 carbons. Is that the correct number? Totally. We nailed it. Okay. So, again, this isn't always going to give you like the perfect number. Sometimes it will give you 9.9 or 10.1, but then you can round you would round to the nearest whole number, and you say, that's the number of carbons I likely have in my structure. Cool. Awesome, guys. So that's it for the M plus one peak. Now let's move on to the M plus to peak

Hide transcripts