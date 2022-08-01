Mechanism of Allylic Bromination.

for an Olympic Romine ation. Usually you want low trace amounts of bro. Mean we don't want too much, bro mean or we might wind up getting like an actual holiday nation on the double bond, which would be bad. So we use NBS and we usually use NBS of the combination of light or heat. Doesn't matter. But in this case would be the same exact thing. I would wind up getting a bro me in here, and I would get soups. How much training? Jealous. There we go. And I would get a bro me right there. Okay. So really, these are the same exact reaction. Just the re agents are a little tiny bit different. That's it. Cool. So now what I want you guys to do is take this problem. Try to solve it yourself. Be sure to think about the whole mechanism before you predict your products. I don't need the full mechanism. As long as you can give me all the products. That's what I'm looking for. So go for it and then we'll solve it.

