Predict the product(s) of the following reaction.

So the first thing you need to do here is we need to figure out how maney a Lilic positions have hydrogen, and in this case, we actually have to. Okay, this position is a lulic, and it has a least one hydrogen so it could be pulled off. Okay, this position is a Lilic, and it has one hydrogen. I actually have a third. A little position. This position is also a Lilic because it's next to a double bond, but notice that it doesn't have any Hydrogen is on it, so this one isn't going to count. Okay, So what that means is that I have two positions that would make really, really good radicals. Okay. And let me just erase the ages really quick. What that means is that I would have a red position here that make a really good radical and have a blue position here that would also make a really good radical. So to figure out what my products are gonna look like, I actually need to resonate both of these radicals and see what they look like afterwards to see how many products are gonna get. So let's go ahead and draw them. We know that for sure. At least we're gonna have to products right now. But maybe we'll have more. Let's go ahead and draw all of these. So I'm gonna draw the red one first. The red one would look like this. So I have a double bond here and my radical there. How could that resonate? Well, I could do the whole three arrow thing. One, 23 And that would give me a resident structure that looks like this. So now what I would have is my double bond is here, and my radical is there. Is that a new radical? Is that a new position that didn't have a radical on it before? Yes. So what that means is that I could also get a ah halogen there. Okay, Now let's look at the blue one. The blue one, Let's draw it out. So that was the red. That's the end of the red. Let's look at the blue one. So for the blue one notice that I have a radical the bottom. Okay, so it's it's own position. And if I use my three arrows again, I'll do one, 23 and what I would wind up getting is a new radical. Actually, that's gonna look like this. Where now my Dole bond is here, and my radical is there. Okay, so how many different places do I have radicals in? Well, it turns out that I have radicals in four different places. I have radicals here, here, here. And they're all those four locations at some point, Have a radical could is going to resonate there. Since these positions aren't symmetrical, That means I'm gonna get bro means at all these positions. So it's gonna be a really bad mixture of products. So what I would expect to get is I would expect to get basically a Roman here, Okay? With my double bond there, that's one of them. Let's draw the other residents structure. So it also expect to get a bro mean here with a dull bond there. That's another product. What? I would also expect to get its a lot. Okay, this is like the worst case scenario where you have, like, a completely asymmetrical double bond. I would also expect to get April me in there with a double bond there and obviously the methyl group. And then finally I would also expect to get a bro mean. Oops, that's right. Where in my face is let me take myself out of camera really quick. I would also expect to get a Brahmin there with a double bond right here. Okay, notice that none of these products look the same. So I'm gonna just put pluses with all of these thes air, all products, and we don't have a way of telling which one's major. Which ones? Minor. We just know it's gonna be a mixture. Okay, so I'm just gonna go ahead and add myself again. This is one of the complications with a Lilic halogen nation that you get mixtures of combinations of products often. So you need to make sure if you're gonna do this to make sure you use a really symmetrical double bond or really small molecule because something like this that is just messed up. You don't want to get four different products. This is like a worst case scenario, so you can use this reaction, but it's advised to use it on Lee on small, symmetrical molecules. All right, so hopefully that makes sense. Let's go ahead and move on.

