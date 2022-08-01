The general mechanism of Allylic Halogenation.

So far, we've been learning about radical college nation mechanisms and how the radicals always gonna be attracted to the spot that has the most are groups. Okay, so the tertiary is gonna be more stable than primary. But what we also know is that according to the radical stability trend ah, Lilic radicals are the most stable. Okay, so now I want to throw that extra complexity into the mix. What happens if there are a Lilic positions available to be how originated? And that brings us to a little ecology nation. So once again, I just want to show you guys, just in case you forgot that the A Lilic and Bends Ilic radicals are more stable than primary, secondary or tertiary. So what that means is, if I have one of these two possibilities, this is going to be my preferred spot, not those three. Okay, now, what's interesting about these is that that these radicals radicals can resonate. OK, so what that means is that resonance is gonna have to play a central role in this mechanism. We can't just ignore residents are actually gonna have to embrace it for this mechanism. So I just want to show you guys what this could look like. So basically, I've got a diatonic halogen. Let's say this is BR two. Okay, so it's selective, right? And we've got a double bond. Okay, Well, usually we would just say secondary of primary. We're gonna go for the secondary spot, but in this case, I actually having a little position that a little position is right here. Okay, so that's the one next to a double bond. So that's actually gonna be the position that's the most stable. And that's gonna be the one that I want to react with. Now, let's go ahead and draw the whole mechanism out. I'm gonna show you guys how things are a little bit different now. Okay, so first of all, my initiation step is really easy. They're just gonna use br to. And where does those first arrows go? You just make radicals. They're in there. So now what I'm gonna get is B r radical plus b r article. Alright, so that's it for our initiation. We have our target radical. Now we have is the propagation step in the propagation step. I'm gonna wanna pull off the hydrogen that's going to give me the most stable radical. So obviously it should be this one. Right? So let's go ahead and react that I would use three arrows. I would do one into the middle of nowhere, one into the middle of nowhere, and then one right there. Okay, so what I wind up getting is I wind up getting a radical That looks like this. Okay, now, usually and also we would get HPR, right. Okay. Now, usually what would happen is that my propagation phase would continue and I would have to regenerate the BR radical by reacting with br two. Okay, so that's normal. That's what we're expecting. But wait, there's a little difference this radical can now resonate. So what that means is that I can't actually just continue from here. I need to draw the resonance structure of this radical before it can continue. So what that means is that the residents structure actually looks like this, Okay? And what that means is that now might be our that's gonna continue in the propagation stage, can attach both there, and they're so it's gonna be able to attack both of those carbons because the radical is hybridized between those two. Remember that resonant structures? It's not an equilibrium. It's a mathematical lake. Statistical average of where that radical is. So what that means is that I can go ahead and draw my mechanism with the BR here. I can draw from the first one just to keep things easy. I'll just do this there, there and there. Okay. And what I wind up getting is I'm gonna wind up getting a br right here, plus b r radical. Okay, but I'm also gonna get something else. I'm gonna get a mixture of products because the radical on the end could have also attacked. So what that means is that I'm also going to get a product that looks like this, okay? And this is one of the complications of a little ecology nation. If you double bond isn't perfectly symmetrical, you're gonna wind up getting a combination of products. And really, we don't deal with major and minor in this section. We're just going to say, Hey, we're gonna get both of them. Okay? So it kind of sucks. All right. So then finally what would determination step look like? Well, there were a lot of terminations, but we could get a B r and B R So you see? Yes. Okay, we could get just any of these radicals. I mean, any of these that plus yard. Okay, sir, I'm just gonna draw this in this, okay? And that would give us our product that looked like this. And we would also get the other one, the other radical that would look like this. The radical here plus PR. And they would give us the other looking product. Okay, Now, I know that there was another one. That was the two are groups that is almost never seen in here. But if you wanted to include it, you could just add, like, our radical are okay. And just say that that's going to give you are are okay. But honestly, like for these reactions, usually professors just neglect this because it's assumed that you're not really gonna get much of this at all. Okay, What is important is that now you can detect when you're gonna get just one product or when you're going to get a mixture on. When you're gonna get a mixture is when you're doing in a Lilic halogen nation. If it was just tertiary, your secondary. You would only get one. But since it's a little like that means it can resonate. OK, And in this case, you would get two different structures. The way to know how many structures you're going to get is just too. Draw the resident structures yourself. Okay, so now what I want to do is go more into depth on a little ecology nation with the specific regions that we're gonna use.

Hide transcripts