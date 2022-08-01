Determining Predominant Forms

like water. Amino acids are AMFA, Terek and AMFA. Terek is just a fancy word for a molecule that can react either as an acid or as a base, depending on the situation. And the reason I mentioned water is because water is the most famous example of an AMFA Terek molecule. Remember that water could either accept a proton or it could donate a proton based on its surroundings based on the Pekka and the pH of the solution. Well, the same thing is true of amino acids, because amino acids have an acidic carve oxalic acid group and a basic amine group. So we're gonna need toe figure out when it's directing as an acid when it's correcting as a base. And for that, we're going to be using exact PK A values. So we use exact PK, a values given to us on a table toe figure out at a certain pH. Does that amino acid exists in a charge state or is a neutral state in a positive or negative. Now I've gone ahead and provided all these P ks for you in your amino acid breakdown sheet. We're not gonna look at it right now, But I just want to remind you remember all those numbers you saw next to the amino acids? This is what we're using them for. We're gonna use them to determine the charges of the amino acids at different pH is Okay. So before we look at an example, I want to remind you about kind of the theory behind this. Remember that in Gen. Cam, there was an equation that we learned called the Henderson Hasselbach equation. Now we're not gonna have to or what I call the H H equation. We're not gonna have to use that equation in this lesson. But there is just this idea from it that you should be aware of, which is that what the Henderson Hasselbach equation tells us is that when ph of the solution is exactly equal to the Pekka oven acid, then exactly half of that functional group is going to be ionized. Okay, so what that means is that if you're pH and your pkr exactly equal to the same amount, that means that that group that functional group will exist as a 50% neutral molecule and as a 50% charged molecules may be positive, maybe negative. It depends on the situation that says neutral in charge. I'm sorry. It's a little bit off of the screen. Okay, So what that means is that when there at equilibrium like that, the neutral and charge forms are even with each other. But once you make the ph a little bit lower than the peak A what's gonna happen? Well, now you're going to get a more pro protein ated form That predominates, because now there's gonna be more acid around. So you're gonna get more charges, more positives. And if the ph is higher than the peak A then it's gonna be more basic in the solution. So the deep rotated form is going too deep is going to predominate. Okay, So I want to show you guys an example of what this could look like, cause I know it doesn't sound very tangible, but hopefully this diagram will make it clear. Okay, so this is what we're starting off from. This is what I already told Todd. Told you guys is the sweeter ion of fennel. Allan E. Okay. And it turns out that if you look at the peak a table for federal Allan E what you'll realize is that PK one or the PK of the carb oxalic acid it's not actually to. It's close to two is 1.83 You actually need to look that up, okay? You can't just say to the PKK the exact p k two or the PKK of the nitrogen is not nine. It's 9.13 Very similar, but just a little bit higher. Okay, so what that means is that at physiological ph of 7.4, like we already discussed, it's going to exist a sweeter I on It's going to exist where the oxygen gives up its proton to the nitrogen so that the oxygen is negative and so that the nitrogen is positive. Okay. And actually, this is gonna be true for any pH. All the way from 1.83 all the way to 9.13 So basically, for like, eight numbers, almost like eight numbers of pH, it's gonna look like this because in all these situations, the sweeter ionic form is the most stable, because in all these situations, the pH hasn't become a greater number than the PK or lesser number than the PK. Okay, but what starts to happen once you reduce the pH of the solution below 1.83? Well, when you let's just think of it conceptually, if the pH is 1.83 is that acidic or basic? Super acidic? Right. So it means there's protons everywhere, right? So this negative charge has been holding on. It's been negative for a while, but what happens if I start slamming it with protons like I keep making the making it more and more acidic? Right? What if I drop it to 1.83? But if I drop it to 1.5, What if I drop it toe one? What if I drop it 2.5? You get what I'm saying. You keep throwing protons at that thing. Eventually, it's gonna get protein ated eventually. At some point, if I add enough protons to it, I'm going to get a proton there. Does that make sense now? You might be saying, Well, how do I know when it's going to add the proton or not? That's what 1.83 is any pH below 1.83 You add the proton so That means that at Ph. 1.83 or below, the pH is less than the peak. A one right PK one is 1.83 And that means that protein ated form is major predominates. That's what predominates means. Okay, Does that make sense when the pH is so low, you can't hold on to that negative charge anymore. It's going to get protein ated. Okay, Now I'm going to remove myself out of the screen to talk about this one. So same thing is this is the case of the nitrogen. So what happens if I start raising the Pete the peak? Each of the solution all the way to, like 10 all the way to 11 right? So this thing is getting super basic. There's hydroxide molecules everywhere, and at some 110.1 of these hydroxide molecules is gonna come and take away this H it's gonna come and remove it because it's positively charged. So you might be saying, Well, how do I know when the hydroxide is going to take away that h you look at the PKK to value the PKK to value is 9.13 That means that any pH that is higher than 9.13 There's gonna be so much based around that that nitrogen won't be able to hold on to that proton and eventually it's gonna lose that proton. Now it doesn't become negatively charged. That's a different idea. But it now it used to be positive. And now it goes into the neutral because it starts off positive. And now you're trying to remove a proton. Does that make sense? So how could I, like, actually say this according to our definition of here? Well, when Ph is greater, then p k A two, which is 9.13 then D protein ated form predominates is major Does that make sense? And the deep rotated form? In this sense, it doesn't dip. Rotated, by the way, doesn't mean that it always has a negative and protein ate. It doesn't always mean that it has a positive because actually, my protein ated version didn't have a positive either. It just depends on the molecule that you're starting with. But deep rooted means that I lost a proton and protein ated met that I gained a proton. Does that make sense? Cool. So this is the way that we're gonna be thinking about predominant forms we're gonna have to compare. PK is using the sheet, and then we're gonna use this simple formula to figure out what form A should be in. So let's it for this video. Let's move on to the next one.

Hide transcripts