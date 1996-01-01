The 7 Ionizable Amino Acids

So you think you're getting the hang of this? This is kind of making sense. And now I'm going to throw a wrench into the whole thing because it turns out that there's an extra complication. Which is that seven of the 20 amino acids that you learned actually also have ionized herbal side chains. And what that means is that when you are planning out the sweeter ionic form, if it has positive negatives et cetera you need to also look at the side chain and you have to figure out is the side chain going to be pro rated? Is it going to be depreciated et cetera On top of that? Some professors, some universities make you memorize these seven P. K. S. So I'm gonna give them to you and I don't really have the best memory tools for them. It's gonna be up to you to figure out if you need to memorize these or if they're going to be given to you most of the time, 90% of the time they're given to you, just like the others. So you don't have to worry. But if you happen to have a professor that once you memorize them then you're gonna need to figure out a way to memorize them. Okay so let's go ahead and move to the next page. I'm gonna move to basically back to the amino acid breakdown page. Okay so this is back to the amino acid breakdown. And now we're going to be filling in these boxes over here and the seven ionized little P. K. S. Or side chains are the ones that have white boxes so we're gonna be filling in numbers here. Okay. Cool. Another disclaimer. It turns out that not only does not everyone have to memorize them. Some people do. Some people don't but there are also differing values depending on your professor depending on what website you look at. Some will say 8.3 and some will say 8.4. It's like really stupid. So I personally don't think it's worth memorizing unless your professor makes you because No one really fully agrees. I'm going to go ahead and give you the values that I found were the most popular ones. But if your professor or textbook require you to memorize a slightly different one, use that one. Okay so 8.18. Okay, I'm not gonna give you ways to memorize this. I'm just gonna write them down and you figure that out. If you need to. Tyrosine is 10.07. Spartak acid is 3.65. Glue. Tannic acid is 2.4 not two. Sorry is 4. By the way. That kind of makes sense. Right? That Spartak would be more acidic than glue tannic because it's closer than nitrogen. So it's going to have a stronger inductive effect and this one's further away. It kind of makes sense. Um listen is 10.53. Histamine is exactly six. That one seems to be pretty universally agreed on. It's almost always six. And then arginine is 12.48. Okay so just I'm not going to help you memorize these, you probably don't even need to but just have them written down so we can use them in the following problems. We're going to be referring to this sheet a lot because we're gonna need to get all our P. K. Values from here. Okay. Now I happen to know that the next example is with listening. So let's get these let's write down these numbers now so that we can use them on the next page and I'm actually gonna write them down myself so that I can use them on the next page. So licensing the carbolic acid is 2.18. The amine is 8.95. As you can see again they're close to two and nine but they're a little bit off. And then the licensing side chain is 10.53. So now let's go over to the example, figure out What the predominant form of listen looks like and what's the net charge at a ph of 8.5. Cool. So actually just do this together. Okay. Um Actually okay no, I'll let you guys try it first. So you guys try it first and then in the next video I will solve it for you

Hide transcripts