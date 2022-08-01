Addition of Cyanide

Now that we understand the general mechanism of nuclear Filic edition, it's important to really understand the specific nuclear files that can attack carbon eels and make substituted alcohol's. One of the most famous of these is cyanide. So Cyanide is a negatively charged nuclear file that's used to make a functional group called the Scion. Oh, hydrant, you might already kind of be ableto Guess what? That is just by the name, But I'll show you So typically, CNN is reacted as a negatively charged and I am So I mean, N a C n is very common, but you could also see Casey N. This is very a very common way to represent it as well. And as you can imagine, guys, this is just straight up nuclear full condition. I've got my cnegative. I've got my very strong, partial, positive charge. So I get a nuclear feel like addition mechanism. What this is gonna make is a negatively charged oxide and my CNN so stitch want. Okay, so that is what I get after the first step. And then there's always gonna be a pro nation step that you can use. You could use water or some kind of mild acid tau protein e. Obviously, that's not the mechanism for prote nation would be something like this and like that, and you would get your functional group in your functional group whenever you have a CNN and an O. H on the same genital to each other. Okay, that's called a scion a hydrant. Okay, No, guys, I wanted to inform you that there's another form of CNN that's actually pretty common as well. That doesn't require protein Nation step. And that one I'm gonna race a few arrows. If you don't mind, You can keep the ones that you have on your page, but I want to show you guys another example would be if I used or if I used h c n. Okay, Now HCM is a really interesting compound because if you just look at it, you might think, Oh, that's a source of CIA negative. But remember that the carbon hydrogen bond is actually a very strong bond, and usually carbon and hydrogen doesn't just ionized like that. That's actually a co violent bond. Covalin bonds usually don't just disassociate to make H plus and see a negative. That's kind of strange why would it do such a thing? And the answer has to do with acidity. Guys. So it turns out that it's not that it's a weak bond in terms of polarity, that there's a die poll. But it turns out that there's a very acidic bond. Okay, it turns out that H c n if you guys remember your PKK's way back in the day has a PK of about 10. Okay, so in normal acquis environments, it's gonna be, um, ionized. It's gonna be an ionized form. Now, the advantage of using H c N is that Look what you've got. You've got the cnegative again. You've also got your proton to protein eat so you could do any CNN and then water. Or you could just do h c n and oh my gosh, that's not what I want to dio. Or you could just use H c N and H Scene will take care of both steps. Okay, it will do the nuclear feel like addition, and you'll go ahead and you'll add your hydrogen. Okay, so for the pro nation steps, So now what I want to do is I specifically want to talk about two other reactions that happen with Sino hydrants that really have nothing to do with the nuclear field edition. But as a functional group we should be aware of. What can you do to assign a hydrant? And now that's what we're gonna do in the next two videos. Let's go ahead and start off with the first Sino hygiene reaction.

