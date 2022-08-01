Nitrile Reduction

once again since we know what a Sino hydro is. Let's draw it. I've got my Ohh! I've got my Citro bond end. And what is Sino hydro reduction? Well again, guys, this has to do really with night trials, Not with Sino hydro owns. Okay, just that since you have a night trial present, night trials have the ability to be reduced. Okay. And night trials are very often reduced. Two primary amines. Okay, So if you want more information on this specific reaction, then you could go to the amine section of Arc Lush videos because there are going to discuss in much more depth the exact reducing agents that could be used for all types of, um, nitrogen derivatives that can be turned into a means. But for right now, since we're here anyway, let's just reinforce that There are a few very popular reducing agents that could be used to turn the C n compound into a primary amine the number one being lithium aluminum hydride. When in doubt, use LH that think for pretty much everything it blasts like pretty much all the double bond pi bonds. So lithium aluminum hydride works also just recognized these reagents. That's catalytic hydrogenation. So obviously doesn't have to be nickel. It could be palladium or platinum. And catalytic hydrogenation would also take out the triple bond. And what you get instead is nothing happens to the alcohol. It's actually very difficult to reduce an alcohol. Okay, um, but the CNN is very easy to reduce. So that's gonna become I'm gonna need to go off the screen a little or off the box a little bit. It's gonna be C H two and each to Okay, now, what's really important, guys is that you remember that this carbon exists. So don't just turn the CME group into a nitrogen. Well, that would be a big mistake. If you listen like this, you draw it a CNN, and then when you reduce it, you draw. It is N. H two. I've seen tons of students make that mistake. That's wrong. Okay, because if you're reducing CNN, you're actually reducing it to C. H two and h two, right, because there's a carbon and there's a nitrogen. Okay, so make sure to do that correctly, but other than that really easy reaction again, this really comes from your me in section of organic chemistry. I'm just reinforcing that here, since we're learning how to make a sign. A hydrant. Awesome. So let's move on to the next topic.

