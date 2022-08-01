Nitrile Hydrolysis

All right, So now that we know what a scion a hydrant is, let's go ahead and draw that in. We've got an O. H on one side and a C drill. One end on the other. Okay, well, the first thing you should be aware of is that I mean, we have a night trial, right? That's the name of the functional group of CNN is called a night trial. Altogether. This is called a Sino hydrogen. Well, it turns out that night trials are actually in a category of molecules called Khar Buck Cilic acid derivatives. And if this is something that you've already learned at this point, of course, then this is gonna make perfect sense. If not, that's fine. I'm just gonna help you guys understand it now. But it turns out that car oxalic acid derivatives are a category of molecule that by definition, can be hydrolyzed to carb oxalic acid. Okay. And I'll just draw it out. Okay, so it's in a category of molecule that can be hydrolyzed. Okay, there's a whole section of organic chemistry just dealing with carbolic acid derivatives. So obviously, if you want more information, go there. Okay. But right here. We're just gonna summarize it to say that you could There's acid and base catalyzed mechanisms for this to happen. So any combination of acid and water or base is going to get this toe hydrolyzed. Okay, so you can see here. I have water with acid with base, and he he can always help with these reactions. You can always hope to hide. Relies something. So what you're gonna get is nothing happens to the alcohol that stays the same. But we would just expect since is the carb oxalic acid derivative I'm gonna get Ah, carb oxalic acid here. Okay. So really, that's it, guys, this is not specific to Sino hydrants. It's specific just to night trials. So if you understand that night trial is a corpus LaGrassa derivative, then this reaction really isn't anything new. It's just a application off a karmic Selic acid derivative reaction. Okay, awesome guys. So that's it for that one. Let's move on to another

