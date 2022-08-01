Name the following alkyl halide

Alright, guys. So this one was actually similar to one that we did earlier. Where it kind of looks like a Turk. Beautiful. But it wasn't My longest chain would look like that. So that would be, um it looks like six carbons. 123456 So my route is gonna be heck sane. All right, Now have to decide which one gets the number one. Is it read, or is it blue? And for this, I need to go ahead and see which one is the closest Substitue int read has a substitute on to Blue has a substitute on two. So far, there's a tie. It's going to go to the next substitute. Wint's Red has its next substitute on five. Blue has its next substitute. I keep doing that still on, too, because there were two metals in that location. So it turns out that even though the iodine is all the way over here, my number one is still gonna be the blue. Okay, So what that means is that Now look at substitue INTs. So for substance, what I got? I've got a 22 dime, Ethel, okay? And it looks like I also have Ah, five I, Odo. Now all I have to do is piece that together, Um, in terms of alphabetical order, which one would come first? Remember, die doesn't count. So I look at em versus I and I comes in the alphabet first. So it would be five iota to to dime Ethel hex it not so bad right now, So hopefully if you have questions, let me know. But if not, move onto the next question. Now, I'm just gonna let you guys know the hardest part about the next question is actually just figuring out which chain you're gonna use. So I want you have to pay extra careful attention to that because this one's a little bit tricky, So go ahead and get started.

Hide transcripts