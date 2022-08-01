Name the following alkyl halide

Like I said, hardest part of this one was just figuring out which chain we're going to use as a route chain. So let's go ahead and look at the different possibilities. Um, so I could have used this blue chain right here. That would have been one option if I use that blue one. How maney subsistence would I get to? So I'm just gonna say Blue equals two. Okay, I could have also used this red one down here. Okay? Now, keep in mind that that red one down there is the same thing. As if I would have made it go down this way, like here because both roads lead to the same place. So how maney subsections would that have had that would have had also to Okay. Lastly, we could have also done this. How many substitutes would that have had if I made that my longest chain, that would actually have three. So it looks like Green is gonna win, and that is gonna be our longest chain. All right, so if you didn't get that as your longest chain, you already got the question wrong. That's why I told you guys to be really careful about which one you pick as your longest chain. Right now we have to figure out which side is going to get the number one and which side is going to get. I guess number five. So is it gonna be number one here in red or number one here in blue? Okay, so the first thing I do is I look at closest substitue INTs. So blue has a substitution in the to and red also as a substitute in the to does bro me and beat metal? No, Like that, Z, I don't even think about that yet. I'm just thinking closest substitue INTs. There's a tie. What do I do? In the event of a tie, I go to the next substitutes. So now I'm gonna go to three and three. Has a substitute. Went there for blue, but check it out. Three also has a substitute on this side for red. So we've got that rare situation where there's a perfect tie because the substance are symmetrical. Okay, so not only can I not determined by the first substitue int if I go through all the substitutes, it still doesn't tell me. So now What I need to do is I have to use what rule toe, determine. Um, the direction. And that's the last rule, which was alphabetical order. Remember, this is actually I think rule number two. The last one said, if you can't decide the news alphabetical order. So now what I'm gonna do is I'm gonna erase all this stuff that has to do with closest substitue INTs on. I'm just gonna say which one is gonna win in terms of alphabetical order, bro. Ming or metal. So now you guys realize that it's gonna be bro me. Okay, so that means that my route chain or my parent is gonna be plantain. And what are my substitute wants? Well, my substitutes are gonna be I'm gonna have a two. Romo, I'm gonna have a three Ethel, and I'm gonna have a four metal notice that I couldn't use Di Tri Tetra because all of these air different, so I can't use those now. All I have to do is put these in the right order in a big name and I'm done, and that's actually just gonna be in alphabetical order, which it already is in. So it's gonna be to Romo. Three Essel form Ethel painting Tricky. Right. So I hope that you guys got that. But if you didn't get that just considered a learning experience, you need to be very. You have two very concerned with which one is your longest chain. Which direction are using before you can start, actually putting the name together. All right, so let's go ahead and move on.

