How to name alkyl halides

so I've got some good news. We're all done with Al Keynes. The bad news is that now we have to add some functional groups to the mix. All right, so the first and easiest when we're going to start off with is alcohol highlights. Alright, so alcohol. Hey, Leads are simply named by adding them as a substitute went before the root chain indicating their location. Okay, So what that means is that Remember that at the beginning of this lesson, we talked about substitutes and modifiers. Alcohol lights don't have modifiers there. Just called substitue. It's just like an Al Cain would be like alcohol or whatever. Okay, So one thing we should know is are prefixes for these different intelligence. So floor florin would get the prefix Floro. Okay, chlorine gets the prefix. Claro Roman gets the prefix, bro mo, and then iodine gets the prefix. I Odo okay. And these are gonna be the prefixes that we use to assign the name to the alcohol. Hey, lied. Okay, um, the next thing that you should know is that alcohol highlights have no priority Zero priority when it comes to numbering the direction of the chain. So What that means is a lot of people think Oh, I've got this long chain and this site has a chlorine on it. So that must be the side that has the one that I start from. No, not at all. Use the same rules that we did before. Just you look at the closest substitute. It doesn't matter what it is. It could be a chlorine. It could be a metal. It doesn't matter. You still give your lowest. You're still make the chain start from the side. That has the closest substantially. So what I want to do is apply this to this alcohol. Highlight a go ahead and try to solve it out on your own. First draw it out. And then when you're done, you have your answer figured out. Then go ahead and go to the next video.

