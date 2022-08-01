How Van der Waals forces work.

So then we move on to our last one, which is our weakest force. And it turns out that all molecules contain this force groups all molecules possess Vander Wal's. In case I'm just gonna put Vander Wal's okay, but they don't all possess it to the same extent. What that means is that some molecules are gonna have higher Vander Wal's and some are gonna have lower. Okay, So what makes Vander Waals forces increase? The very first thing and most important thing is the size. And that has to do with the molecular weight of the molecule. The higher the molecular weight, the stronger the vander wal's pretty easy, right? Cool. Then we've got the second most important thing. Or the second, um, indicator is gonna be the shape. Okay, The shape of the molecule and the shape has to do with how neatly they could be arranged and how neatly they could be ordered. So what I'm gonna do here is I'm gonna take I'm gonna draw three different molecules and you tell me which one would have the highest Vander Waals force. So here I've got a ring that's a six member dring here, have got a six member chain and then here I've got another six member chain. Okay? And what I want to know is out of these three, which of them is gonna have the highest Vander Wal's? First of all we would look at is the size are all the size is the same. Yes, they all have six carbons. So actually, in terms of size, they're fine. Okay, then I would look at okay, the shape which one has the shape that can arrange the neatest and can can stack the best. And the answer is the ring, because check it out the ring. Actually, since it's so symmetrical, it can have a bunch of rings stacked on top of each other. So if I wanted, I could keep drawing these rings stacked on top of each other. You know what that means? That there's inter molecular Vander Waals forces all in between that keeping them stuck together does that makes them so far. Then with the change, the change is still pretty good, but they're not quite as good as the rings. So here I'm drawing an example of Vander Waals forces here. These are okay, but they're not quite as good as the rings. Does that make sense? And then finally, we've got the branch, which I'll try to move out of the way because I know that it's right on top of me. But with the branch, what we find is that there's not really a great way for them to stack together. They wind up kind of having a lot of space in between them. Does that make sense? So the Vander Waals forces here are gonna be very small compared to the Vander Waals forces here for the rings. Does that make sense? Cool. So, basically, I hope that this clarifies inter molecular forces. The first thing we look for is the type of force. Hydrogen bonding is the best. Vander Wal's is the worst. Die poles in the middle, and then we kind of break Break it down from there. Okay, so now what I want to do is do a few practice problems to get comfortable with this, and I'm gonna try to trick you a little bit, so be prepared. All right, let's go.

