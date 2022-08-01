How hydrogen bonding works.

So there's three main inter molecular forces that we want to know, and I'm gonna teach you them in order from strongest to weakest. So we're gonna start with the strongest, most important inter molecular force. And then we're gonna end off with weakest one. The strongest one is H bonding, hydrogen bonding. So you guys learned about this in Gen. Kim? Maybe you guys can tell me which atoms are the ones that air ableto hydrogen bond. Do you remember? It was small, highly Electra negatives. That was N O and F. Okay, these are the three atoms that if they're attached to an H, they're able to hydrogen bond. And the way hydrogen bonding works is that, for example, it keeps water together. Water is here, and then you wind up getting is that another water molecule gets close, and between one of the O's and one of the h is you end up getting in a loose a pretty actually pretty tight interaction. And that interaction is called hydrogen bonding. Okay, and now this was drawn a little bit weird, but you can see that pretty much every oh can interact with an H and every in every age can interact with an O Pretty much okay, They can all arrange themselves tightly together. Okay? And that's what keeps molecules like water, like ethanol. Uhm, that's what keeps them as liquids because they're ableto get really close to each other and interact and and attract each other. So hydrogen bonding is gonna be the most important in a regular force. If any molecule has this force, we're going to say that that one is gonna have the highest boiling point or the highest melting point, Whatever.

