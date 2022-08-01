How IMFs are related to melting and boiling points.

let's talk about inter molecular forces. So in a molecular forces are forces that exists between molecules, not within the molecules. Okay, if it's within a molecule that's actually just called a chemical bond, right? That would be like one Adam attached to another atom. But with inter molecular forces, What I'm talking about is one molecule that is loosely associated with another molecule. Meaning they just like to stick together a little bit. And it turns out that EMFs are what make molecules sticky. Okay, so I know that that kind of sounds weird that molecules would be sticky, but they actually are. It turns out that if these molecules did not stay together in some way, everything in the universe would be a gas. Okay, So in order to have solids in order to have liquids, these molecules have toe aggregate. They need to They need thio, remain somewhat close to each other or they're just going to disperse. And that's what inter molecular forces do. Okay, so they don't actually change the compound. The compound is affected by bonds, but the way that the state of the matter is affected by and molecular forces, so I just want to show you guys this really quick diagram. This shows you three different molecules that have about the same molecular weight. Okay, so, theoretically, if they have the same molecular weight, you would think that overall the type of substance would be similar. But actually it turns out to be very different. So here we have a three carbon atom. Here we have a two. I said Adam, I met molecule. Sorry. Here we have a two carbon molecule with one oxygen, and here I also have a two carbon molecule with one oxygen. All right, so these are very similar looking molecules and they're very similar shapes, and yet they're bowling points are vastly different. So if you look at propane, propane is like a propane gas. Why do we keep it in a gas tank? Because it's gas. Like there's no way that you could just put propane in a bowl or in a cup. It would immediately turn into into gas. Okay. And then we have dimethyl ether, which just by adding one oxygen in that location, we've increased the boiling point a little bit. Okay? And remember that ether is one of those re agents that you're going to use a lot in lab. Remember that it's very reactive and one of the reasons is because it turns into a gas very easily. So it's very volatile. Okay, and then the last one here is ethanol and I've brought up ethanol before. You guys are very familiar with it. That's like vodka. Alright. And if your vodka was a gas, it probably wouldn't be as easy to consume, right. But it turns out that ethanol doesn't boil until 173 degrees Celsius. That's crazy. Look how much different this boiling point is from this one. Okay, what's the difference? Why is it such a how much higher boiling point? Why does ethanol exist as a liquid in room temperature, whereas propane and diet methyl ether are gonna exists as a gas? And the reason has to do with inter molecular forces. So whenever you get questions about boiling points or melting points, which are that's the way that professors like to ask these questions. It always has to do with the strength of EMFs between molecules. So Professor ever asks you list the following molecules in order of increasing boiling point or something like that. You know that they're talking about EMFs

