How dipole-dipole forces work.

So now let's go to the second most important, the second strongest. That's gonna be called the dipole Dipole Force or what I like to call the net dipole force. Why? Because if you know how to draw die poles and if you know how to find net die polls, that's all you need for this. So, for example, a molecule like acetone, which is one that I brought up, um, earlier in our lessons, asked one. Looks like this. Does it have a die poll? Yes, it does. It actually has several dipole moments. It would have dipole moments pulling this way in this way because of the lone pairs. And it would have a major dipole moment pulling that way because of the double bond. But overall, we would just say that it has basically a partial negative up here and a partial positive down here. Does that make sense so far? Because basically, what's gonna end up happening is that I'm just gonna get a big die poll pulling electrons. Oops. I'm gonna get a big die poll pulling electrons towards the Oh, Okay. So I'm gonna get a partial negative and a partial positive. Okay, remember that we use the lower case Delta to represent partial. And it means that I don't know exactly what the number is. I just know that it's more than the other. Okay, well, check out what can happen when I have a Net Die poll. Another acetone molecule can arrange itself so that the partial negative from one of the molecules orients with the partial positive of the other. And by that, in that way, they wind up sticking together. And you can imagine that I could have a bunch of acetone molecules all neatly arranged so that all the negatives link with all the positives. Okay, this is only possible, though, if you have a net dipole, If there's no net dipole, then you're not gonna able to form this force. Does that make sense? So this is what we call the second strongest force. It's not quite as strong as hydrogen bonding, but it still is a pretty strong force.

Hide transcripts