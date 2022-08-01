Isomeric Relationships

I want you guys to do, we're going to do the first one has a worked example, and what I want you guys to do is work with me. Think through this. Where do we start with these two molecules? And maybe, let's just call this question A What would we start to compare them? First of all, it's saying, How are they related? Are they identical? Are they constitutional or are they different? I know right away there's one answer. Choice that we can eliminate. What do you think? Which one can we eliminate right away? Identical. These air, not identical compounds. One of them has a ring and one of them is a chain. There's no way that those are the same thing. Wouldn't you agree? So we're just going to scratch out identical. It's not even think about that now. What I want to do is I want to go through my flow chart. Okay, so the first thing I do is I count up non hydrogen atoms and I HD Let's start off with non hydrogen atoms. What I have here is carbon oxygen and flooring. Would you guys agree? I also have hydrogen is present But remember, I'm going to ignore those for now. So how maney carbons do I have in the first molecule? Good. I have five. 12345 How many oxygen's do we have? One. How many Floridians do we have? One makes sense so far. Now I'm gonna do the same thing for the other one. Carbons. Oxygen's Florian's How maney carbons do I have also five. How many oxygen's do I have? One. And florins one. So far, it looks like all the atoms are the same. Okay, so it looks like maybe these air constitutionalism, er's. But let's also count HD. Remember, Have to count HD. So the HD of this first one. Just remember, when you have a structure, how do you count? I g remember that double bonds and rings equal one and your husband's equal to. So in this case, what's my I HD? It's one. Okay, now let's take the HD of the second compound. What's the issue of the second compound? Zero. Are these PhDs the same? It's zero because there's no ring. There's no double bond. There's no triple bond. So are these HD is the same. Know what That means is that remember what it means for a night HD. It means that you're missing to H is. It means you're missing two ages. So do these two compounds have the same number of hydrogen? No one has less than the other. So what are these going to be? Different compounds? Okay, because I got stuck right up here, if not exactly the same. They're different compounds. That's exactly what happened. The eighties were not the same. So I had different compounds. Does that make sense now? The reason that I went through this whole trouble of teaching I HD is because as our molecules get bigger, that's gonna be even more and more helpful. Instead of having a count on every single hydrogen we just use I HD and it's so much easier, okay?

