What is a constitutional isomer?

So what are constitutional ice MERS their compounds that have the same exact molecular formulas, meaning that both the compounds will have all the same atoms in them. But what is different about them is their connectivity. So go ahead and write that down connectivity. What does that mean? Connectivity has to do with the way the atoms are bonded to each other. So, for example, of my first molecule has Adams a linked to be linked to see or bonded to A B and C, My second molecule might have the same Adams A, B and C, but they're arranged differently. So maybe is connected to C and then see is connected to B. That would be an example of a constitutionalism. For this course, what you're gonna have to be able to do is you're gonna have to be able to look at two different compounds and tell, What is that relationship? Are they the same compound, meaning that everything is exactly the same in terms of the molecular formula and the connectivity? Or are they completely different compounds, meaning that they have different atoms all entirely? And then there's this other category, which is are they constitutional ice summers, which means that they have the same atoms, but they're connected differently and it can be really tricky. Thio differentiate which one is which? That's why I have made this nice little flow chart for you guys to follow. All right, so

