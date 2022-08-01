Isomeric Relationships

All right. So first of all, there's another one that we could immediately cross out. And again, that was identical compounds. The first one has a triple bond. The second one is a square. There's just no way that these things are the same. So now let's talk about carbons and nitrogen. So how maney carbons does this one have four. How many carbons does this one have? Four. How many nitrogen is? Does this one have one. How many nitrogen is? Does this one have one? Are there any other non hydrogen atoms? No. I just have carbon, nitrogen and hydrogen. So I'm done with that part. Now I just have to do the HD. So what's the, uh what is the I h d? Wow, What is the HD of the first molecule? It's too. Why is it too? Because remember that double Bonds count is one triple bonds count is too. So I just did three triple ones. Count is two. All right, so that means that it's missing four hydrogen. Let's see if the other one is the same. My HD over here is I have a ring and a double bond that's also going to be equal to two. That means that this one is also missing four hydrogen, which means that these have the same atoms. Okay, so I'm just gonna put here. Same Adams. Okay, so now that I just found out that these have the same atoms, Alright. Are they connected the same? No. We just said that they are not connected. The same one has a square one has a triple bond. Their way different. So the answer has to be constitutionalism Er's. And I could tell that a lot of you guys got that. So very good. Hopefully that makes sense to you guys. This is just the formula that the general structure that used to solve these problems I hope that this systematic way will help because it can get confusing the way that these compounds with very similar okay.

