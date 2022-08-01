Synthesize the target molecule

Alright, guys, there was a lot going on in this question. Notice that pretty much the only thing that stayed the same was the Ethel Group. But a lot of other stuff changed. First of all, I'm gonna need to find a way to put a methyl group in the pair of position. This is Paris substitution even harder than that. I'm gonna have to put an Angeline in the Ortho position. So Ortho substitution. Okay, now I've got a few issues here. First of all, is Ortho substitution very favored in most cases? No. So the only way that I'm gonna get ah high yield of the Ortho position is to make sure that this metal group is their first or something is there blocking the pair of position? I need to block it so that it's gonna be forced into the Ortho. On top of that. Ideally, this should be a meta director when I add the anally because I wanted to be synergistic with the Ethel Group to face towards the top. So I should be thinking Are there any groups that I could add that could be a meta director and then be turned into a North Opara, Director Later. Okay, so that's one thing. Another thing is, do we even know how to add an a lien toe? A benzene did ever teach you how to add N h two specifically to a benzene. And it s reaction. No, but did I teach you a precursor that could be easily turned into Annaly? Yes, Guys, remember reduction of nitro groups. We can use nitrates shin to make anally, which is why it's so popular. So at some point, I need to nitrates that position. But Onley after I already have some kind of meta director in this position, see where this is going? All right? You might not, but let me just step in and try to help. And, guys, this is just you have to just start getting a feel for these. Okay? So the first direction we're gonna do is ah Friedel crafts Ace elation Because we know that ace elation can be turned later on in tow. Calculation. Okay. In tow, using a Clemens introduction. So I'm gonna use I'm just gonna race this. I'm gonna use an acid chloride Now. This part is important, guys, your acid chloride needs to contain the number of carbons that you want in your end product. So since I'm adding it here, how maney carbons should this acid chloride have just one? Because I only have one carbon here. That means that I should have an h on the other side. Because I only want one carbon total. That's the carbon on the carbon. You'll I'm gonna combine that with L C. L three and I'm gonna get a molecule. Looks like this. Okay, now see Saigon Alga High for right now. Notice that it attached to the para position because we said that pera is pretty much predominantly favored. Especially when you have larger groups like a seal groups. Cool. So now what can we do? Well, now I have a meta director here and an Ortho Parra director here. Now is the time to nitrate because they're both synergistically pointing to that top position. So now would take my nitric acid and my sulfuric acid And I would now make my night traded my nitro group along with my Al hide the bottom Cool. Awesome guys. So now what do you want to do? What we have. Two more things have to do we have to do a Clements in reduction and we need to do a nitro reduction. Okay, Now, these use slightly different re agents, so I'm just gonna draw both of them, and it doesn't really matter the order because both things need to happen, and we don't have any more groups to direct. So if you chose to do Clemmensen first and then reduce the nitro, that's fine or the other way around, Let's just do that. So let's do Clemmensen Zinc Mercury amalgam with HCL. That's going to give me a single carbon with an n 02 Okay. And then finally, I would use any of my reducing agents that work on nitro groups to turn into an anally again. I've told you as a few times now I prefer standards chloride s N c L two and H 20 Because that's the one that's chemo selective. If there was anything else here that could be reduced, it would Onley react with the Nitro group, and that's going to give me my final product. So this was a four step reaction and we got it. We have figured it out. Okay, so you see how sequence groups are so important. Awesome guys. So let's go ahead and move on

