Aromatic synthesis starting with benzene/benzene derivatives

Alright, guys. Now we're gonna get some practice with proposing aromatic synthesis. So at some point in your coursework, you're gonna be asked to propose an aromatic synthesis starting on Lee from benzene or other bending derivatives, and you're gonna have to turn that benzine into something more complicated. Now, in order to make this work, you're gonna have to use your knowledge of sequence groups so that you can add the groups in the right positions. Okay, It's never gonna be that easy that you don't need to use sequence groups. So let's do this first example kind of as a worked example where I'm going to give you some hints and the second one, you'll be completely on your own. So for this first one, it says synthesized the target molecule from aceto phenomenon and any other re agents. In this case, a seed often on is given to you is the molecule. But you should be aware of what the name Macedo phenomena means from naming from the naming benzene area of our clash videos. Okay, So what's going on here? What are the different transformations that are taking place? Well, one thing that's happening is that I have a key tone that at some point needs to become a Benz OIC acid. So it's interesting. I've also gotta add a nitro group in the pair of position. So it's p Paris substitution. So there's kind of a lot going on here. I've got a few different things. So one thing that I know for sure is that to turn to put a nitro into the para position. At some point, my key tone is gonna have to become What, an Ortho Parra director right now, What type of director is it? Meta, Right? Right now, this is a meta director. So if I were to nitrate this key tone right now or this Aceto Phanom, I would actually get a nitro here. Is that right? No. I'm gonna have to use my knowledge of sequence groups to figure out How can I turn that into an Ortho Parra director? Now, Ben's OIC acid? Is this an Ortho Parra director? No, this is also a meta director. So that means that I have to turn this into a Benzo kassid sometime after I've added the Nitro Group. Because if I just turn it straight into Ben's OIC acid. Then I'm going to get a meta natural group again. So there's already kind of outlining all the things we need to do. So I'm gonna let you guys get creative. This is the part that I can't do for you. You just have to get creative with all the reactions we've learned and see if you can figure out the right sequence of re agents to make this final product. So go ahead and try your best, and then I'll answer for you.

