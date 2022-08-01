Synthesize the target molecule

All right, So this was a three step reaction. So if you got three steps, you're on the right track. The first step would be to turn this key tone into an Ortho pair director, and we learned that we could do that through Clements and reduction. So my first regent would be a zinc mercury amalgam. Okay. And what that's going to give me is an alcohol benzene. So I'm gonna wind up getting specifically ethyl benzine. Okay, Now, this is an Ortho pair a director. So since it's a north of Para director now, I can use a night Trish in to put a nitro group in the pair of position, So I'm gonna use h n and h two s 04 and that's going to give me my active electric file, which is gonna attack the pair of position predominantly, and I'm gonna get a natural group. Okay. Why did I have to do nutrition next? Because now I have a north appeared director. Okay? Now, do I have a one step way to turn this molecule into a Benz OIC acid? Yeah, I do. Guys, I can use communal four. I can use another sequence group, which is using camera Ford oxidize the Ethel. Okay, now remember that there's quite a few re agents you have to write down. So there's Cam in all four, which I mean, some professors will be absolutely fine with that. But we have to be cautious. Okay, so the rial, the right way to write it would be Canada four in the presence of base and heat. And then I guess I said three really three steps it could technically before. But with the way you could draw it is you could also read like three A and three B. Since it's still the same reaction, right? So three b would be your asset age through plus, and what that's gonna do is it's going to create Ben's OIC acid, and that's her final product. It does nothing to the natural group, so our final product ends up being this. If we had to name it right, it would be P nitro benzoate acid, right? So, guys, I hope that was a good little introduction to sequence Groups notice that there's no other order of re agents that would have worked. I had to use those regions and specifically those orders, because those were the specific sequence groups that I needed. Awesome guys. So now you have another question. Go ahead and read it for yourself. Try your hardest and then I'll come in and I'll solve it for you.

Hide transcripts