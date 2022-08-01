Allylic Halogentation - General Mechanism

in this video we're going to discuss and a little excite reaction called a Lilic hallucination. So one of the biggest things that you need for a new little ecology nation to take place is a double bond and a die atomic halogen. We've only got one issue, which is that if you recall double bonds love to react with diatonic halogen all by themselves at the actual site of the double bond. Remember that there is a bridge I on intermediate that forms to make an addition. Reaction. I'm just gonna walk you guys through this, in case you guys might have for gotten. Maybe it's been a long time since you've seen this, but if you guys recall double bonds or good nuclear files and they will go ahead an attack one of the intelligence on the diatonic Teligent. Now this reaction proceeds through a bridge I on intermediate. So what we would always see is that the halogen would actually then attack back and kick out. One halogen has an anti on, so we would wind up getting is a bridge. I on that looked something like this and alone halogen. And I honor Hal, I okay, So at this point, I'm not sure if you guys remember, but at this point, a concept called Markov Nick Audition takes over where the negatively charged species would attack the most substituted side of the bridge ion and kick out the other side to face the other direction. And this was an excellent way to make anti vis inal die. Hey, Allied's anti vis inal die! Hey, Allied's okay, so none of this really is supposed to be a teaching moment. There's not supposed to be a teaching moment. If you really want to learn about this, you should go back and watch my hallucination. Video. This this reaction is called Halogen Nation. You can find it in your addition chapter. Okay? Addition is a big concept that has to do with adding things that sold Bonds. You should go back and review that in case you're confused. But I'm not here to really talk about Halladay Nation. What I'm here to talk about is a little ecology nation. So how can I differentiate halogen ation from a lil Ecology nation? Well, it turns out that you're just gonna add one simple thing to change the entire reaction and to change the reaction site and that is heat or in a radical initiator. Remember from our radical chapter that we learned that there's three things that can cause radicals to begin. And they were heat and light or, um, with a diatonic halogen or with peroxide or with NBS, these air, all things that like to initiate radicals. Okay. And he would be a perfect example of something that can start these high energy radicals forming. Well, as you can see, the re agents are actually exactly the same as Halogen Nation, except that we've added this one factor and that one factor is going to change everything. It's going to change the site of the reaction completely. Let's see how this happens now that we've added heat to the presence of diatonic halogen instead of my double bond attacking the diatonic halogen right away. What's gonna happen is that the diatonic halogen is going to split off into halogen radicals. Okay, so this is gonna happen before any site at the double before any reaction of the Double one takes place, we're gonna generate these two radicals. Okay? What then happens is the propagation phase in the propagation phase. What we find is that the hydrogen on the Olympic position is very susceptible to being extracted because of the fact that it conform in a Lilic radical. So we're gonna find is that we're going to get a typical radical chain reaction type mechanism where we find we get one electron going into space, as I call it, just going into the middle of nowhere one electron from the bond to hydrogen joining it to make a new Sigma bond. And then we have one left over electron that is dumped off at that primary carbon. Now, typically, primary carbons aren't great for radicals, but this one is a Lilic, so it's actually gonna be a great destination. So we're gonna wind up getting is a radical that looks like this, plus h x. Okay, now you're propagation. Phase is not really complete until you've generated the same radical that you started with. So in this next step, we would then react with another portion of diatonic halogen, and we would really do the same mechanism over again. We would show that one electron goes into the middle of space. The other one goes to join it. But we've got one extra radical left and that's gonna be dumped onto the halogen regenerating the original radical. So we're going to get a product that now looks like this, plus my ex radical. Okay, so that's my initiation step. That's my propagation step. As you can see, notice that this product in above my head looks far different from a typical halogen nation reaction hallucination. I would expect the XTO actually add to the double bond, but because I had the radical forming, I've gotten a completely different reaction here. Now, what happens? A termination. Well, there's really only one meaningful termination step that we're going to draw, which would be the termination step of one radical my alot radical, um, terminating with halogen radical. Okay, so there are other potential termination steps. We're not gonna worry about them too much because they're gonna Kurt such low volumes. And it's not even gonna matter. All I'm really going to care about is that the end of the day I'm creating an A Lilic. Hey, lied, Okay? And I did this with the same exact free agent's allegations, except I added a radical initiator. Okay, So one important thing is being able to draw the mechanism and predict the products. But Justus important is that is being able to recognize when this reaction is taking place. And as I've said several times, it on Lee happens in the presence of a radical initiator. All right, so that's it for this topic. Let's move on to the next video.

