Specific Reactions - Allylic Chlorination

Hey, guys. Now let's discuss the specific re agents, mechanisms and products of some a Lilic site hallucinations. So the first one I want to start off with is a little bit chlorination. Ah, little chlorination happens when you react a double bond with di atomic chlorine. But wait, you have to have a radical initiator, right? Remember, we talked about what are radical Initiators are, well, one of them's heat. And in place of heat, we're going to specifically use 400 degrees Celsius. Exactly why has to do with lab techniques and has to do with. That's the temperature that's most often used to perform in a little chlorination, a good yield. So we're not going to go through the entire three step initiation propagation and termination mechanism because that was already covered in the general mechanism. It's the same exact thing, However, I do want to make a note of the fact that in our propagation step when we form, that's a Lilic radical, and right before we're about to go ahead and attack that with, let's say, my C L my c l C l. Okay, we have to analyze the fact that can this radical resonate. Absolutely, it can. So we should actually draw within a little chlorination. You should draw a resonant structure in the propagation step. That looks like this. Okay, To show that you're not just going to react with one radical you're actually gonna react with two. You're gonna react with the radical that was originally created in the Olympic position. But you're also going to react with the radical that resonates through the little position to the other side, meaning that when we go ahead and when we continue our propagation phase, there's two different products that we can yield. We can yield a chlorine on that third carbon, or on that first. So this means that we're actually gonna get a mixture of products in a little chlorination. This is going to give us ah, mixture of products that looks something like this. We're going to get some chlorine on that radical position, but we're also going to get some chlorination happening on this position. Okay. And for the purposes of this class, we're not gonna make a distinction between one or the other. You're just gonna draw both products when they're possible. Okay, Now, I understand you might be thinking to yourself, but Johnny isn't one of them more stable than the other? Or wouldn't there be a major and a minor product again? Not for the purposes of this class. It's gonna be pretty much it's gonna be even enough so that we don't have to make a distinction and weaken draw, draw both of them as potential products. Okay, so for a little coronation, always draw that resonant structure in your propagation step. All right, so let's move on to the next reaction.

Hide transcripts