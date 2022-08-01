Specific Reactions - Allylic Bromination

another example of an a Lilic site. Apology Nation is a Lilic Brahman ation. Now, unlike a little chlorination, a Lilic domination actually performs best in N B s or a molecule called n bro Most Texana Meid, which I've included the structure of right behind me. Okay, So and Ramos Texana meid, the reason that we use it is because it is a source of Trace bro me in. It turns out that if we use BR to in this reaction, you're going to get too much addition, Product, you're gonna get too much of that die. Hey, lied that I told you. We're really not trying to get right now. If we wanted to die, Hey, lied. We wouldn't have added a radical initiator. Okay, But we don't. We're adding that heat or that light. So that means we're obviously trying to get in a little excite reaction, which means that NBS is gonna be our best bet. Now, once again, I'm not going to draw the full mechanism for this reaction since it closely mirrors the general mechanism that I already told you for a little intelligent nation. But a few things to keep in mind in the initiation step, there is kind of an extra thing you have to think about. Which is, since we're starting with NBS, your initiation step is gonna look just a little different. Your initiation step will actually include a radical being formed on the end, bro. Masic cinema and a radical being formed on the bro. Mean so you can see that already we're getting less roaming radical using this than we are using B R. Two. Because remember that br to when it splits it makes to radicals, whereas NBS Onley makes one. That's just one of the reasons why NBS because as less roaming, it's gonna be less reactive towards that double bond and have less addition cross product. Okay, so another thing to keep in mind is that in the propagation step, we're not going to draw the whole thing. But once again, you are gonna be required to draw a resonance structure because once again, you've made a radical that can resonate. So before you can attack that radical you can let's say you want to terminate it with, um with B r radical or let's say you wanted to propagate it through MBS. You would definitely have to draw the resonance structure. Before you could complete this reactions you'd want to draw radical here. And that means that once again, when you get a combination of products, we're going to get a product that has bro Ming in the original Ilic position. But then we're also going to get bro mean adding to the position that the radical resonated towards. So once again, it's really difficult to distinguish between the two products and anytime resonances possible, you're going to go ahead and draw multiple products for these hallucination reactions. Okay, specifically for a Lil Ecology nation. So I hope that made sense. Let me know. Let's move on to the next set of videos.

