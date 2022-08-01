Forming alcohols through Oxymercuration-Reduction.

in this section, we're gonna talk a lot about alcohols. So it's important for us to take a minute to remember all the different ways that we can make alcohol's from prior chapters. So let's go ahead and get started. It turns out that there are four different ways that we've already learned to make alcohols. And I'm gonna go ahead and remind you of what those are now. So let's say that I have a double bond and I'm trying to add ah hydroxyl group to it, okay? And I want to add it specifically in this position. Okay, What addition? Reaction could I use to put a hydroxyl right on that secondary position? The answer is that there's only one reaction that could yield this kind of alcohol. And that would be oxy, Mercury ation or what? We just called Oxy Mark. Okay. Why is that? Because if you remember, Oxy, Mercure ation is in addition reaction that adds Markov nick off alcohol, which is good because you could tell that that is the Markov Nick off Orme or substituted location. Okay, but there's another thing of that special vault oxy Merck, which is that there's no carbon cat ion in the intermediate. Okay? And remember that Carvell Catalans have a tendency to do what they shift. Okay, so in this case, this is an example of where I can admire Kalashnikov alcohol without worrying about a rearrangement. Okay, so now all I have to do is fill in the re agents for Oxy Merck. Does anyone remember them? Well, basically, we would have is some kind of mercury molecule, so B h g Oh, a C two. Okay. And then what we would put with that is water. Why is that? Because we want to show specifically that we're using water to add the alcohol. Okay, on the bottom of the arrow. Then we did the reduction step. Remember that the full name of this reaction is oxi mercury ation reduction. The reduction is, um, is completed by N A B H four, which later on we will learn is a reducing agent and a base. So any wage. Okay, those are the re agents. I know it looks like a lot, but we you know, we have been over this before, and this is one of the ways that you can add alcohol toe a double bond. Alright, so we've been over one of the four ways. But let's keep going because it turns out that there's a lot more that we could do to a double bond.

