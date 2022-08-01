Forming alcohols through SN2 reactions.

So now let's go to this last way to generate alcohol that we've learned in the past. And this one's actually really easy. Okay, notice that what I have here is an alcohol. Hey, lied. And at the end, I haven't alcohol. There is a dead giveaway as to what this reaction might be because I have stereo chemistry given. And what I'm showing is that the halogen used to be on a wedge towards me. And after reaction, the alcohol is going to be on a dash away from me. So does anyone know what kind of reaction might invert the stereo chemistry? That would be s N two. Okay, so it turns out that we can generate alcohol's through s and two reactions, but it's Onley in some specific situations. Basically, it's when you haven't, uh, alcohol. Hey, light that is open to backside attack. That would be basically, um, a a metal, A primary or secondary. Al Kyohei lied because remember that tertiary These are just two backed up. They can't do a backside attack. And I need my nuclear file to be anyway. H okay. And if I can use anyway h what? I'm gonna wind up. Getting is a backside attack where I kick out the X and I wind up getting my alcohol. All right, so these are the four commonly used methods to make alcohol. This is all intended to be somewhat of a review for you guys of reactions that hopefully you've already talked about. But if not, I would just encourage you to reference those chapters. You can get a little bit more of a feel of what's going on, all right?

