Forming alcohols through Hydroboration-Oxidation.

So what if we take that same double bond? But we want to add the alcohol here instead. Okay, notice that in this molecule I have the alcohol on the least substituted position. Doesn't remember what kind of reaction that would be. Well, it's gonna be another edition reaction, but has a completely different name. This is hydro operation. Okay, remember, hydro operation is really unique because it's gonna be the Onley anti more cognitive way we have toe add alcohol or going to the least substituted position. Okay, so let's just go ahead and remember what the re agents were. Does anyone remember? It was really hydro beret. Shin means that you need boron in there. And it was really gonna be any boron source, most commonly bh three. But your professor, your textbook may use a different source of boron. There's all kinds of different sources that we can use and B h three and many times I'll be complex to th f. Okay, but sometimes you won't see that step. But sometimes th s th f is a solvent, so it's not absolutely required that you write that. Okay, but sometimes you'll see it. And that's the That's it for the top. The top is just adding boron. OK, the bottom is the oxidation step because remember that it's hydro gration oxidation. What's for those regents in that was hydrogen peroxide and once again, a base. Okay, so those are the re agents that could generate an ante Markov Nankov alcohol from a double bond.

