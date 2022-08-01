Forming alcohols through Acid-Catalyzed Hydration.

cool. So we've gone over two ways. Now, let's go on to the next one. The next one noticed that. Let's say that I start off with that double bond, but now what I wind up getting is an alcohol not in the secondary position, but in the tertiary position. Okay, that's kind of odd and notice that the Taliban used to be here. But now my alcohol isn't even attached where the double bond was before. Okay, any clue what this might be? This is also gonna be a Markov Nick off edition, but it's a Mark Kafelnikov addition that also has a carbon Karen in the intermediate. So what, this in the reaction. So what this means is that this is gonna have to be an acid catalyzed hydration. Sorry. Acid dash catalyzed hydration. There we go. And the re agents for this one were much easier. It was really just any strong acid. So I'm just gonna put here h a over water. But most commonly, the asset that we would use a sulfuric acid. So most commonly, what you're gonna see is, um, like h 20 over h two s or the other way around to both are fine. Okay, so that's that's usually what you would see on. Remember, what that's going to do is it's gonna add a water, but it's gonna add it to the most stable location, which is the one that is created tertiary position that's created after it shifts. Okay, so those are the three different ways that we have to make alcohol from. In addition, reaction. And this is just meant to be an overview of the reactions that we've already learned. Okay, if you need to brush up on your edition reactions, I would recommend to go to the addition Reactions chapter And I always teach all these three in a row as well, so you'll be ableto really learn the full mechanisms and catch up on some of the stuff that you might be rusty on.

Hide transcripts