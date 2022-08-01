let's explore what this reaction would look like in a situation where there isn't excess. I mean, all right, so let's go ahead and just bring down that I mean, that we were using before we were using basically NH three. Right? And let's go ahead and react that with the same alcohol headlight we were using before. So let's use a Pro Bowl chloride. Okay, so anyway, so what we get in the first step is, in essence, you mechanism running this in a basic environment. So we're going to say is that you're gonna get and h to H now within our group and a positive charge. Your ohh would then deep Rotimi. And what you're gonna get as a result of the first step is you're going to get NH two with your propane group, and you're also gonna get I guess water right? And your c l minus is a leaving group. I'm gonna start omitting those as we move forward because it's not really that important. I just care about the organic products. So now we've got this primary amine wonderful. We start off with basically ammonia and now we have a primary amine now if this reaction stopped here, that would be awesome. The problem is gonna be that's not going to stop here. It's gonna keep reacting. So we're gonna wind up getting Is this reacting with my second equivalent of alcohol highlight? So I then take my lone pair, I react, I kick out the chlorine. Now I've got something. Looks like this. I just have to start drawing a little smaller to fit all this in. I'm gonna get a three carbon chain on one side. I'm gonna get another three. Carbon chain on the other to h is positive. That's gets deep protein ated because I'm in a basic environment and now I've got a secondary mean So guess what happens, guys, it can react again. So anyway, this reaction keeps on going, so I'm just gonna right arrow, arrow, arrow. Imagine what winds up happening towards the end. What you're gonna wind up getting is a nitrogen that actually has four Pro Bowl groups on it because it completely substituted every single hydrogen was deep protein ated, and every single bond is now an alcohol group. The problem with that is that that's not what I wanted. I mean, if you wanted a no Monium derivative. Great. This is the reaction for you. But this isn't very useful for me. If what I'm trying to get is a primary primary. I mean, this is very far from the mark, Okay? So just letting you know this is the reason that we're usually gonna stay away from a mean occupation, and we're gonna use some more, uh, interesting, unique ways of making primary means that are more controlled, that air in a more controlled setting. Okay, so that being said, I do want to show you guys an example where this reaction may be helpful. So go ahead and do this practice problem. This just, you know, heads up is related to your, uh, basically a romantic city section. So if you haven't gone through aromatic reactions yet, you're gonna be a little lost here. Um, you can always return to this after, um but just keep in mind that is going to draw from what we learned in your aromatic section of your text. Okay, So go ahead and try to figure out what to re agents would be needed to make this transformation. And then I'll show you guys

Hide transcripts