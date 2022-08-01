General Reaction

Hey, guys, In these next few videos, we're going to be discussing a mean calculation and by the word a mean, I'm not talking about an angry ALC elation. Obviously, I'm talking about the functional group A means. So now that we've settled that one, let's go ahead and get into the reaction. So, guys, a huge part of this section of your text the amines portion of your text is gonna be trying to figure out how to synthesize primary means. Primary means are useful for lots of different applications. And we're always trying to figure out what's the best way to make a primary amine of my choice. Well, the go to reaction that we would possibly think of is, why don't we use an ocular Hey, lied. Because if you look at it, I mean, it's got a very nuclear filic. I'm just gonna put here n you negative A nuclear filic lone pair. Now there isn't a full formal charge on this molecule it all I'm just using the n u negative as my symbol for a nuclear file. I've gotten Electra file, which is the carbon that is attached to my hey lied. So this opens up for a reaction that we learned a long time ago when it's one of those mechanisms you're never allowed to forget. Backside attack or s N two. OK, so theoretically, we can make primary means through the reaction of an amine and inoculate Allied. So let's go ahead and just talk about this for a second. I'm not gonna draw the whole mechanism, but we're just gonna draw like an abridged one here. You would have the lone pair doing a backside attack. Um, because on my Electra Philip Carbon, I would kick out my leaving group. What you would wind up getting just from this very first reaction is you have an NH three that's now attached to a three carbon chains. I'm just gonna write 123 Okay, now, one of the problems with that is that you're gonna have a positive charge. Okay, because now you have an extra bond to that nitrogen that wasn't there before. That's why we always run this reaction in a basic environment, something like anyway, H the O. H negative is gonna serve to deep protein, ate the products. So then hopefully by the end, we're actually getting our primary means. So I'll just draw that one more time. NH two with our three carbon chains So everything seems pretty straightforward. It seems like this should be our go to reaction for making primary means because it's so easy to use. I could just literally throw any alcohol highlight in their asses long as it was primary or secondary or metal. And I could get in s and to remember, that s and twos or tricky. They don't work on tertiary alcohol highlights because the leaving group is kind of two backed up. It's too difficult to access, but we've got another problem on top of that, guys, it's not just that s and two has its limitations. One of the biggest problems of this reaction is that we still have a nuclear filic lone pair at the end of the reaction notice that your product is Justus nuclear Filic as it wasn't the beginning. So what we get is a possibility of multiple calculations on we're gonna find is that the predominant products in these reactions is gonna be a poly alc elated. I mean, which kind of sucks if you're trying to make a primary? I mean there is a way to counter act that which is to use excessive amounts of a mean. So if you could drown the solution with tons of your mean and then have very little of your ocular hey lie that reduces the chances of getting multiple are groups on the same nitrogen. But it's still quite a limiting reaction, and one that we're not gonna find very synthetically use synthetically useful. We're going to rely on other methods of making primary means for this reason. So let's go ahead and look at the next video. In the next video, I'm gonna explaining the entire Polly calculation mechanism of Inamine.

Hide transcripts