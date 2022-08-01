Propose a Synthesis

So we've got two transformations that we need to keep track of here. One I need to turn my tertiary amine. Okay, which would be referred to as an an allene derivative. Right, Because this is an Anna lean to our group, so it's an Antillean derivative. Somehow I need to turn my tertiary mean into a Quaternary Amine. You might have a better idea of how to do that. Now that we just went through this reaction might be giving you some ideas. When have you seen a co ordinary? I mean, before being made. Another transformation that I need to make is I need to add a chlorine to the meta position off the benzene because it's metta to the original group that was there. So we've got basically two reactions that need to happen. One of them is gonna have to be in a mean calculation because a mean occupations are really surefire way to get Quaternary means once you have a Quaternary, you can't keep calculating since the end point. So that's actually gonna be the perfect reaction for this. Now, over here to add the chlorine, that's gonna be an E s halogen nation or in E. A s coronation. Now, the question is, does it matter which order these air in or kind of just put them in any order? The order matters, guys, because right now, this is an O. P. Director. Okay? Aniline derivatives are Opie directors. They're one of the strongest ones that there is. Whereas notice my quaternary mean has what kind of charge? Positive. Do you remember what a positively charged substitution is gonna dio? It's gonna be a D activator. It's gonna be a withdrawing group. There's now an electron withdrawing group. It's actually one of the strongest electron withdrawing groups because that's a full, positive charge right there. And it's gonna be a meta director. So what? That shows, you guys is that a mean calculation is actually a sequence group. Okay. And again, this is all drawing from your air Metis ity section, but just letting you guys know that it is a sequence group because this group will can alter the sequence of the regents for synthesis. So, in this case, since I want meta activity, I want a meta directed product. I'm gonna go ahead and do my calculation first, the specific our group I'm adding is just the ch three. So I could just use, um, ethyl alcohol. Hey, lied. So I'm gonna use C h three. Um, c l Okay, now, normally, we would run in a mean calculation in base, so I would say Stage three c l and N A O h. But there's not gonna be anything to the protein ate here because I'm literally just adding the fourth our group on. So that's all I need. I don't need base here. In fact, if I put base, it's not gonna do anything. There's nothing to D protein eight. Okay, you would Onley use base if you were starting from a primary or secondary. Um, or metal. Uh, not method, but ammonia, ammonia or primary Mean or secondary. I mean, but if you're starting from a tertiary like this, then there's really gonna be nothing too. Deep protein eight. Now, the second reaction is gonna be the es college nation. So you guys remember the re agents for that? You got this. So c l two and F E c l three as my Lewis acid capitalist. So that is going to make my chlorine atom the medal position because now I have a strong meta director, and we're good. Okay, So hope that made sense. Guys, this is really the Onley synthetically useful application of amino calculation. We're not gonna use it a lot for synthesis because of the complications that we just discussed with Polly Calculation. All right, so let's move on to the next reaction.

