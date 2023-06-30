Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry5. ChiralityCalculations with Enantiomeric Percentages
Problem 4c
Naproxen, a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug that is the active ingredient in Aleve (p. 115), has a specific rotation of +66. One commercial preparation results in a mixture with a 97% enantiomeric excess. a. Does naproxen have the R or the S configuration? b. What percent of each enantiomer is obtained from the commercial preparation?

