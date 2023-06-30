Naproxen, a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug that is the active ingredient in Aleve (p. 115), has a specific rotation of +66. One commercial preparation results in a mixture with a 97% enantiomeric excess.
a. Does naproxen have the R or the S configuration?
b. What percent of each enantiomer is obtained from the commercial preparation?
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
139
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master How to solve for the percentage of each enantiomer. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt