A solution of pure (S)-2-iodobutane
([α] = +15.90° ) in acetone is allowed to react with radioactive iodide, 131I-, until 1.0% of the iodobutane contains radioactive iodine.
The specific rotation of this recovered iodobutane is found to be +15.58°.
a. Determine the percentages of (R)- and (S)-2-iodobutane in the product mixture.
