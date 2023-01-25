Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry5. ChiralityCalculations with Enantiomeric Percentages
Problem 6b
A solution of pure (S)-2-iodobutane ([α] = +15.90° ) in acetone is allowed to react with radioactive iodide, 131I-, until 1.0% of the iodobutane contains radioactive iodine. The specific rotation of this recovered iodobutane is found to be +15.58°. a. Determine the percentages of (R)- and (S)-2-iodobutane in the product mixture.

