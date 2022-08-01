Major IR absorptions

on this question, you might notice an added complication because I threw in what we called earlier a complex carbon eel. Remember? I told you guys how complex carbon deals are the ones that are not just going to result in one area, they're going to result in two. And we need to be able to identify that. So, first of all, let's go with the easy ones here. We can get rid of our C C single bond. We know that there's gonna be an S P three C h bond. Okay, that would be, um, just quickly identifying it. That would be like a hydrogen right there. That would be SP three ch. Okay, but now we get to the part of the complex carbon eel. Okay, so, three, let's just talk about first of all, the C double bond. Oh, where is that going to result? Now, keep in mind, See? Told 10 is a carbon Neil. So that means that it could result. Remember, we have a big range for our carbon you'll region. I said it was something like 16. 80 all whipped 18 40. So pretty big range there, but specifically because this is an alga hide because of corn. Where would you expect to find it? Remember that an alga hide would count as the are in corn because it could either be Alva hydro ketone R h. Okay, so that would result at 17. 10. Okay, so we've got the the frequency for the alga hide. But what else do we have to worry about the C h. Bond? Because it's a complex carbon eel. So we're also gonna have a bond to h to worry about. So specifically, the alga hide H gets its own unique peak. And that's going to be at 2700. Okay, so hopefully I'm not in the way there. You can see what I'm writing here. We've got the complex carbon deal with two different peaks just as a pop quiz. What's the other complex carbon deal that we're gonna worry about in this course? Car broke cilic acid Because carbon cilic acid also has a peak in the Carbonell region and has a very broad peak in the hydrogen region. Okay, so, guys, that's it for this practice problem. I think you guys got the picture of what you need to do now. You're doing great. Let's move on to the next topic.

