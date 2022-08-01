Major IR absorptions

Let's see if you got this first one, right? So for this molecule, how many different types of bonds were you able to spot? It turns out there's more than one type of bond here. There's actually two types of bonds. Let's go ahead and see. The first one that I'm looking at here is a C C. Single wand. Okay, that would be all of the bonds. You know, they're making up the Alcan. Okay, the second kind of bond that I could spot is a C H. Bond. Because there's hydrogen is everywhere, right? But we specifically have to include what's the hybridization of that ch? Because remember that the peak is going to change depending on what type of hybridization is. So being an out cane thes would all be R S p three c h bonds. All right, so now I know what you're thinking. You're saying, Johnny, but I thought the C C. Bond didn't matter. And that's exactly right. You got it right. It turns out that this first bond I'm just gonna cross out because it doesn't matter. This is a single bond. That's not to H. So where would it result? You got it. Fingerprints. This is fingerprints. And for right now, I still want you to identify the fingerprint region bonds. But don't worry about memorizing anything with them. I just want you to identify it and say that's irrelevant. Okay, So exactly did that right. This doesn't matter. I'm just gonna cross it out like we did. The Onley. One that really matters is this one. So we've got one absorption. And where would that absorption be? That would be around 2900. So if you got that, if you got that wave number, if you got that one peak, you're good. If you forgot to identify the single bond, that's okay. Don't worry about it. But for this next one is we keep moving to the new examples, try to identify every single bond that there is, and then throw out the ones that are in the fingerprint region so you can just focus on the functional group region bonds. All right, so move on to the second question.

Hide transcripts