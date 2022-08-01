Major IR absorptions

So here's another one. I hope that you guys were able to find four different types of bonds. Let's first of all talk about, I guess, the one that doesn't matter, which is C single bonds. See, we know that we see that around, but there are a few ones here that do matter. So, for example, a new one that we had in this question is a C double bond. C Remember that? That gets its own signal. That's a double bonds that would be in the double one region. So that's something to hold on to. We'll do values in a second. Um, three. There was R S P three ch. That would be the entire Al Cane portion of this molecule. What's the fourth peak? Good job. So the fourth peak is actually gonna be SP two ch. Why? Because there's two hydrogen on this molecule. That air located on an AL Keen. Those hydrogen are gonna have ah higher wave number than the rest of the surrounding hydrogen. Why? Because they have a different hybridization. Okay, so now we have to talk about Well, how many signals or how many different absorption frequencies do I need to stay here. Three, We're not gonna worry about fingerprint, but what's the what's the wave number that we have to memorize for an all keen CC double bond? That would be 1600. Okay, we're just gonna go with the value of 16 as one stated value. Okay, it's a pretty sharp peaks. That's fine for SP three ch 2900 and lastly for SP two ch. This should be easy if you remember that. I just said it's gonna increase by 200 for each hybridization. So that means the SP two would be 30. 1 100. Got it. Awesome. So that was a little bit more tricky, But you guys got this. Let's move on to the last question.

