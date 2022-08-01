Major IR absorptions

So, how many different types of bonds did you guys find for this one? Well, it's more than two will tell you that. Let's go ahead and start off with ones that don't matter thes We're going to be single bonds. The stuff that isn't h so that would be, um, won. I've got a C C single bond fingerprint region again. Two. I've actually gotta see single bond. Oh, that's also relevant because that's a single bond. That's not the hydrogen. So I can immediately cross both of these out. Okay? Do we have anything else? Yes, Well, we have three. We've got our C h bond again. Okay. And once again, this entire thing is an al cane. So it's gonna be s p three, So sp three ch. Okay. And we do have a last fourth one, which is O. H. Does that one count? Yes, because that is a single bonds of hydrogen. So that means here you have to identify the wave numbers of two different bonds. So for our sp three ch, we know the value is again 2900. And what would be the value of the O h? Yes. Remember, it's actually a really big range. You can't just say one number. You can never say just one number for a broad peak because a broad peak, by definition spans multiple wave numbers. So the range you guys need toe learn for alcohol is 3200 to 3600. Okay, so we're just always gonna say 32 to 36 because it is such a broad signal. All right, so I think as you're getting the hang of this, let's move on to the next question.

