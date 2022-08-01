Common IR Frequencies

Now we're going to dive right into the nitty gritty of IR spectroscopy. Basically, for every absorption, there's two things you need to know. You need to know. First of all, what's the frequency or wave number that it's absorbing at and to what the shape is? Right? Well, we're going to focus on right now is just that first part of knowing exactly which wave number is going to correlate with different types of bonds. Now, before we begin, you already see something pretty complicated in front of you. I need to make a disclaimer for you guys. Okay, which is this on this section? I'm gonna need toe ask you guys something which is I'm gonna need for you to be a little bit flexible with me. Now, I know that that's hard toe ask, because a lot of you guys out there are super perfectionists. And you wanna make sure that you have all the information even before you walk into the classroom. I think that's what who you are. But anyway, the problem with that is that analytical techniques are not taught in a perfectly standardized way. And in fact, many professors explanations of analytical techniques will depend based on their personal experience based on their personal interest in the subject and based on their teaching preference. Okay, so what I'm gonna do is I'm gonna default to the more complex explanation. The one that covers all the bases. And it's gonna be your job to calibrate what I'm saying. Toe what your exact professor wants. If he doesn't care about some of these values, that's okay. But I'm going to teach them just in case. Okay? Also, if I happen to tell you that a specific absorption happens at 17. 50 and your professor says it happens at 17. 40 it's not the end of the world. Okay? We're going for big picture here. We're not going for the exact specific. I don't not want you to get into an argument with your professor about how Johnny on Clutch Prep said that it was 17. 50. Okay, we just want to know the general over arching themes, and you can tailor this to your specific situation. Okay? That being said, this should really work for most of your most of the absorption is you ever need to know. Okay, so let's go ahead and just look at this chart. And as you can see, this is our familiar ir spectrum. We have wave number on the X axis, and we have percent transmitted on the y axis. But notice that I'm not focusing on shapes here. I don't have any stalactites. What I'm focusing on is the actual numbers and memorizing the specific wave numbers that happen at different with different types of bonds. Okay, now, what you also can recall is that this is still split into those regions that we talked about. So notice that anything below 1500 I didn't even include right, Because what is that called the fingerprint region, which we're not going to discuss at Clutch Prep. Okay, then everything after 1500 follows the trend that we were talking about, how we have our double bond region, which goes to about 2000. So you can see that right here these air are double bonds, right? And then notice that from 2000 to about 2500, we have our triple bonds, okay? And this was double bonds, okay? And noticed that pretty much everything after 2500 and beyond was our bonds to h I'm just gonna put a single bond. H it doesn't necessarily have to be see just anything single bond into H. Okay, so we're keeping the same general picture, but now we're gonna memorize the specific absorption is Okay, so first of all, you can already see a discrepancy. If you guys were paying close attention, we're going to start at the very bottom at the lowest frequency. And what you see is that I have all came here. That's gonna be the C double bond. See, in my dull one region, resulting at 1600 on a previous lesson, I said 16. 50. It's a range. It's going to be somewhere between 1600 and 16. 50. Um, don't worry too much about it as long as it's somewhere in that lower range. You know, you haven't Al Keen. Okay, so now we get to this big section called the Carbon Eel Region. Okay, now there's a chance that your professor just wants you to know that carbon eels around 1700 that's it. Okay, That actually might be about half of you guys. Might be that lucky. The other half might need to know the exact types of carbon eels and all of their absorption. Okay. And for that, I devised a little pneumonic, a little memory tool that you're not going to see anywhere else called Corn. So our favorite vegetable, this section is gonna be corn, because corn helps us to remember the order in which these different carbon deals, um, will present themselves. Okay, so let's just talk about this. What are the different categories? Well, first we have acid chlorides. Okay, so we have acid chlorides and those air resulting at the highest wave number of 17. 90. Then we have carb oxalic acid. We just get a different color there. And Esther's, which were resulting at 17. 50. I'll explain corn in a second. Okay, then we have Aldo hides and key tones at 17. 10. And then finally we have am IDs. Uh, 16. 80. Okay. Now, where the heck did I get corn? Well, if you think about the things that are attached to the carbon eel in all of these for acid chloride, have a C l for O h or for car oxalic acid. Er, Esther, I haven't Oh, for Aldo hides and key tones. I haven't are or an age, right? And then for am IDs, You have an end. Okay, So getting rid of that stupid little L I get the acronym corn, and maybe that helps you guys to memorize the order in which they're at it doesn't tell you the exact numbers, but maybe you remember. Oh, acid chloride is higher than am I because of corn? All right, so you're going to sound like a total vegan this semester. Okay, so then what else do we have going on here? Notice that. Have these two bullet points which have to do with general rules, Okay. In general congregation, which is basically the ability of any of these carbon yells to resonate with something else. So I'm just gonna put here in case you don't know the definition of conjugation. That's okay. That just means can it resonate with something else? Okay, so the possible the presence of conjugation is gonna lower the number by 20. So that means that, for example, here I have a conjugated key tone. It's right by my head's gonna move out of the way a little bit notice that the reason I'm calling this a conjugated key tone is because I have a key tone with a double bond that could resonate with it. Okay, if you drew resident structures, you'd be able to draw charges and all that stuff. Okay, Now, I noticed that this kondracke tone is resulting at I covered it. 16 90. What's the normal absorption of a key tone? 17. 10. So any time you have conjugation present is gonna lower your predicted value by 20. About 20. Is that cool? And you could apply that to the other ones as well. So a conjugated acid chloride would result at 17. 70. Awesome. Okay, so you guys were getting this. So other thing, this is getting even weirder. What the heck is a banana bond? Okay, so banana pond again. This is so that I could be comprehensive. Guys, I'm just trying to make sure that I cover all my bases. Banana bonds happened in small strain rings. So, for example, cyclo butane has banana bonds. It just means that you have overlapping bonds or overlapping orbital's have to shape kind of like bananas in order so that they can overlap. OK, so now we've got vegetables. You got fruits. What the heck is going on. It feels like I'm going walking through a produce aisle. But anyway, Banana bonds, Because of their spatial arrangement, they're highly strained. They're gonna tend to result about 100 higher. So you can imagine that I am cycle a key tone right that has highly strained bond in it is going to result about 100 higher. So instead of 17 10 it's a 18 10. Okay, now, that's just a general rule. Your professor might have a slightly different number, but that's just something for you to remember that if it has these highly strained rings, that would mean like a three member ID ring or four member drink thes have been Anna Bonds, and they're going to get a higher, higher absorption frequency. Cool. So far, case that was the carbon you'll region. Maybe that was too much information, depending on your class. But now you know. So then we're gonna close off the double bond region with one more molecule that I did mention earlier accumulations. Okay, accumulating is just two double bonds that air back to back, okay, And it could be any accumulating. It doesn't just have to be end of one end on one end, as I have in this example, um, it could be C o N. It could be There's a lot of different molecules that fall into the queue. Million area. They're gonna results around 1900 to 2000. Cool. They still belong in the double one region because they have on Lee double bonds present. Okay, so now let's move on to the triple bond region, where we have al kinds and night trials sitting between 2200 and 2300. Just remember that night trials results a little bit higher than al kinds, but typically, um, the way that we can differentiate it a NALC kind from a night trial is Is there even a nitrogen in this molecule? If there are not any nitrogen in the molecule, you know you can have a night trial. Okay, so it's usually not a very difficult task Thio to figure out if you have one of the two. Okay, so now we have bonds to H and boy, there's a lot of them. Okay, so let's start off with carb oxalic acid carb. Oxalic acid is a bond of O. H. But it's a bond of Ohh That happens on a carbon, Neil. Okay, so car oxalic acid would look like this. Okay, Now, a carb oxalic acid is an example of something I'm gonna be referring to as a complex carbon Neil. Why is that? Because a carb oxalic acid doesn't just have one absorption. It has to notice that this double bond is a new absorption that I already mentioned. It's right above my head. Actually. The double bond between the sea and the oh, because attached to an O should result at 17. 50 right? We just talked about that. So then why am I bringing it up here? Because notice that carb oxalic acids also have an O. H. Bond. This o H is also going to result somewhere. And it turns out it's gonna be a very broad peak between 2500 and 3000. It's literally gonna take up a huge swath of the spectrum. Okay, so a complex carbon eel is when you get more than one absorption from a carbon deal. Okay, so we're gonna be looking at thes, and we're gonna have toe make sure that we can kind of locate them and recognize them because this is gonna happen a lot with IR spectroscopy. Our other example of a complex carbon. He'll actually occurs in the same range. Aldo, hide. Okay. Have we talked about Aldo Hide already? Yes, we did. We talked about how an alga hide should result. Where, according to my Carbonell region two results at 17. 10. Okay, but it also has a bond to H. That bond to age is actually gonna result right here at 2700. Okay, so it's another thing to be aware of that both of these are examples of complex carbon eels. And we need to look out for both of their peaks. One in the carbon you'll region and one in the hydrogen region. Single bond to age region. Okay, Sounds good. So far. Awesome. So now let's move on to the other bonds age. So we've got our hydrocarbons. We've got our basically, Let me write this here. We've got our al canes. We've got our Al Keene's and we've got our AL kinds. Okay, notice that the terminology I'm using for this is s p three sp two s p. Why am I referring it to do it like that? Well, That's just the shortest way that I could tell you. That s p three means that it's gonna have four groups, so it should be an alky. It should have single bond with, you know, for a carbon with four bonds around it. So that would be an Al Cane Al Keane's RSP to hybridize. So if you guys recall, that means it has three groups around it or should have three different types of bonds. Ah, great example, being the clutch logo. Benzene. As I put at the top, notice that each of these carbons would have just three groups would have a hydrogen. Ah, carbon and carbon. Okay, so this hydrogen, because it's an AL Keen because SP two hybridized is gonna result higher. Usually, Al Keynes results around 2900. Okay, and al Keynes results around 3100. So about 200 wave numbers higher, then finally, all kinds are going to result the highest. Now, all kinds are triple bonds, right? But there is kind of a caveat to this, which is that it's on Lee Terminal al kinds terminal. All kinds will result here. Why? Well, because if you remember, this is what it all kind looks like, right? We already talked about the wave number for that bond. Where does the triple bond result? The triple bond should result at 2200. Okay, The Onley time you're going to get an additional absorption is when you have an age present. And that only happens when you have a terminal Al kind. Okay, so if you're Al Qaeda is in the middle, you only get 2200. But if your terminal But if you're Al Qaeda is on the end of a chain, so has an age. Then you get a 22 100 plus a 33 100. Okay. So in that sense, this is also a complex, functional group. Not a complex carbon Neil, but a complex, functional group. Okay, hoof. We're almost to the end. We're almost finished with our hydrogen, so we've got a means and we've got alcohol's now notice that they actually have overlapping ranges. My alcohols are a little bit higher, but they tend to overlap these air, mostly gonna be distinguished by their shape, which we will go into, but in general alcohol's arm or broad. Okay. As you can even see here as I drew. The range is very large with alcohol. In fact, it looks like a parabola. It takes almost the entire 3000 area. Okay, Whereas the means tend to have much smaller peaks that air, um, in the same range. But they definitely don't look like an alcohol. So we kind of assume that it's in the meat. Okay. And that's pretty much the end of that. Okay, so that was a mouthful for the rest of today's. You know, anything you're watching in terms of ir feel free to use this as an open book. Exams feel free. Thio, use this as a reference because my biggest goal for you is not to memorize this right now, but to get familiar with it so that once you're working with it, the value start coming back to you. Okay. Awesome. So let's move on to some practice problems really quick in these practice problems, What I'm gonna have you guys do is I'm going toe. Have you guys look at each of these molecules and I don't need anything about shapes. I just need to figure out how many different absorption what I see for these molecules. What I see one what I see to what I see for and what would be the values of those absorption based on the values that I taught you above. So go ahead and look at the first problem, okay? And try to predict how many different values am I going to get there and what would be the actual numbers of those values? Okay, so go ahead and take a second to do that, and then I'll go ahead and answer the question.

