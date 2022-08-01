Determining when molecules are conformers.

Finally, we get to our most similar compounds. Our most similar compounds would be something like this where I have the atoms of the same five and five. The HD for both of these would be zero. Got that? So far. So you have the same molecular formula. Are they connected the same way? Absolutely. They're both five carbon chains. These air, both plantains. Okay. Do they have the same shape? Actually, they do have the same shape, these air, all the same thing. And the reason is because check it out. This rotation here happened on a Sigma bond. Remember that? Sigma Bonds can freely rotate as much as they want. Okay, so all that happened was that I had to h is here, and I had a ch three here and afterwards that ch three flipped up and the two ages flipped down. Is that allowed to happen? Yeah, because this is a Sigma bond. Okay, so what do we call this? What's the relationship between these? Okay, these would be what we call conformers. Okay. Right. And conformers would just be that they basically have everything is exactly the same. Except that single bonds have rotated. Okay, notice that stereo I summers arm or different than conformers conformers are basically the same exact molecule, just a single bond rotated by itself. Whereas stereo I summers will always be different molecules. Okay, because stereo customers you can't enter convert between one and the other one is always gonna be stuck as one shape and the other one is always gonna be stuck is the other shape.

