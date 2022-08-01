Determining when molecules are stereoisomers.

I also want to this next example This next example. I'm gonna go ahead and count my carbons again. It's gonna be five. My carbons are gonna be five. I'll count my I h d. And that's gonna be one for this first one because I have a double bond, remember? Dull bond counts is one I'm going to do. I HD over here, and this is also going to count as one. So do these have the same molecular formula? Absolutely. They have the same number of carbons. Same number of hydrogen. Are they? Are they connected the same? Actually, Yes, they are. These have the same exact connectivity is well, because we have here is we have a double bond in both situations with a metal group on one side and an ethyl group on the other. Okay, in both situations, it's the same thing. I e I'm just gonna put an e t. Alright, So in both situations have the exact same Adams connected in the same exact way. So I'm gonna also put a check on connectivity. These have the same exact connectivity. Now the last thing is shaped. Do they have the same shape and the answer is no. Because if you'll notice this first one has a double bond in the orientation of Trans guys. Remember trances and trans. Okay, System has a trans double bond. Now, if I look at this other one and I draw my fence, I would say that my large groups are on the same side of the fence. Okay, so that means that this one assists. Okay, so what? That what does that mean? Does this have the same shape? No. Some means they have the same molecular formula. They have the same connectivity, but their shape is slightly different. So the name for this and you might have guessed it is stereo y summers. Okay. And like I said, this is the topic of this chapter. What I want you guys feel to do at the end of this chapter is able to distinguish with types of stereo customers. Name them, identify them, etcetera,

