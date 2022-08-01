Determining when molecules are different.

alright, guys. So in the past we learned how to distinguish between molecules that were completely different, meaning that they didn't share molecular formula at all, or molecules that we called constitutional ice summers. And remember, those were molecules that had the same molecular formula, but they were connected differently. Well, it turns out that there's more types of ice summers than just that. There's also other types of ice MERS that have the same molecular formula that have the same connectivity. But they just simply have a different shape. The name of these types of ice summers is called stereo I summers, and that's gonna be the topic of this whole chapter. All right, so what I want to do at the very beginning, just to get started is go through these different types of ice tumors. Us can visualize these for yourself. Okay, so basically, we use ice swimmers to describe the relationships between similar molecules. We wouldn't even be talking about the concept of ice summers if it weren't for the fact that some molecules looked like they might be the same. And you want to analyze our this? Are they the same? Are they different? Okay, Well, it turns out that we can order these in in terms of the most different to the most similar. And the most different relationship that you could get between two molecules would actually just be different compounds. So that's what we're gonna fill in right here. I've given you guys examples like these before where we determine. Okay, I have two molecules, and I wanna know what's their relationship in this case, how would we figure that out? Remember that we use the flow chart that I gave you, and what I said is, Okay. First of all, how maney non hydrogen atoms does this have? Well, this one has five carbons, and this one has five carbons. Okay, so So far, so good. It seems like Okay, these are the same. These might be the same molecular formula, but then we talked about another, another category or another thing that we need to look at. And that's the I h. D. Or the index of hydrogen deficiency. Okay, Now, remember that the index of hydrogen deficiency had to do with rings, double bonds and triple bonds. So what would be the HD of this first molecule? Well, in this case, there's only one ring, so that means this would have a ni HD of one. Remember, What Aichi of one means is that we're missing two hydrogen. All right, Now let's look at the second one. The second one doesn't have any rings. It doesn't have any double bonds. It doesn't have any triple bonds. This wouldn't have an h d of zero. Okay, that means that this one is missing no hydrogen. Okay, this one is saturated. Okay, so I'm just gonna put that this one is saturated. Whereas the first one is missing two h is compared to the second one. Now, I just want to let you guys know if you're completely lost by what I just did. You've never seen this before in your life. Go back to the topic that is called I h. D. And I talk about how to figure out index of hydrogen deficiency with molecular formula and index of hygiene deficiency with a ah shape. Alright, So go back and look over that. It's about 20 minutes long and that will help you guys so much. All right. And then you might want to go over constitutional customers as Well, because that's what we're doing right now. Okay? So when we look at the relationship between these, what I want to do is I want to use this box to figure out what is shared between the two molecules. So, is the molecular formula shared? Actually, No. Because you think about it that the same amount of carbons, but they had different amounts of hydrogen, so they're different compounds. Okay. Is the connectivity the same? No, because they're different. They're different atoms, and the shape is also not the same. So basically, if your molecular formula is off, none of these other things can be shared because you're already messed up the first step, which is that they don't even have the same atoms. Does that make sense? So these would be different compounds.

