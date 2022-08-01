Determining when molecules are constitutional isomers.

So now let's go on to this next one. Okay? This next one, what I have is I'm trying to figure out the relationship. I see that this one has five carbons. This one has five carbons. And then I noticed that both of these have the same I h g. This one has an HD of one. And this one also has an HD of one. What does that mean? What that means is that these both have the same molecular formula. They both have the same amount of carbons on the same amount of hydrogen. So I would put a check mark that the molecular formula is shared. Okay, quote that. Now let's look at the connectivity. Are these connected in exactly the same way? Are all the atoms connected in exactly the same way? And the answer is no. Because in one of these I have a five member of ring and the other one I have a four member of ring. What that means is that these have different shapes and not just shapes. Thes have different connectivity is for example, this one right here has a tertiary carbon. Okay, And this one over on the five hammering on Lee has secondary carbons. Okay, so could these possibly be connected exactly the same? No, they're connected differently. So this is what we would call a constitutionalism. Er, okay. And just looking back, remember that a constitutionalism or would be something that has the same molecular formula, but different connectivity and obviously a different shape if it's not even connected the same.

