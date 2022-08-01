The Sp2 Rule

So the rule that we're gonna use for this is that acids can Onley react with lone pairs That air not necessary for air Metis ity, Like we just said, If a lone pair is making a molecule stable, why would it make sense for that lone pair to react with an H and then make the molecule non aromatic? That molecule wants to stay aromatic so that lone pair that is being donated to the ring is not available at all to be reacted with the H X. So that leaves what's left over right? What can we actually react with? Well, s p to hybridize. Lone pairs are basic because if you remember the SP, three lone pairs of the ones that are able to donate SP two s were never allowed to donate. So that means if you have an SP to hybridize lone pair, that is a basic lone pair because that one is not required to maintain air Metis city on the ring, meaning that if we were to draw final product here, would you draw the h attaching to the red nitrogen or to the blue nitrogen? And the answer is that to maintain Air Metis ity. The final answer to this question would simply be this with ah hydrogen here and a plus charge and probably an xnegative pain by pretty close. Okay, so this looks like it's a reaction. It looks like maybe you're supposed to add an ex somewhere. Guys, it's really a lot less complicated than that. It's literally just a acid base reaction. But you have to pick the right head. Arata. That's the only challenge. If you pick the blue lone pair, you would have been wrong because that would have made a non aromatic compound. Now notice. Let's just double check. Is this product still aromatic? What do you think? Is this molecule still aromatic? Well, what we have Is it a ring? Yes. Is it plainer? Yes. Is it fully conjugated? Well, it's on Lee fully conjugated If this lone pair donates, if that lone pair donate, doesn't have Ah Hucles rule number of electrons has to has four. That positive charge doesn't count towards anything. It doesn't add electrons. And now it's got six. So this molecule is still aromatic. That means I drew it right. That means I drew this reaction correctly. Okay, so Now I'm going to give you guys a practice problem. It's a little bit. It's like the next step off this question where there's a little bit more to think about. But I believe in you. Okay, think about everything you know about acids and bases. To try to predict with the exact product of this reaction is hint. There's only one correct answer. So go ahead and do that and then I'll answer the question.

