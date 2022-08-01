Clarification Video

Hey, guys, I'm back with a quick correction video. Ah, few of you reached out to me saying that you were confused by a few of the comments that I made in the prior to videos. So this is what happened in the first video when I was talking about the reactivity of H X as a strong acid. I mentioned that the lone pairs on amid YSL our basic and that they could react with HX. I made it sound like both the red lone pair and the blue lone pair, our basic. But then in the second video, when I was explaining the rules for basis ity, I went on to say that on Lee, the red one is basic and the blue one is not basic and it's not going to react. So it was a little bit It might have been a little confusing. Maybe you didn't even catch on to it. But a few students were like, Hey, that's a bait and switch. You told me that they were both basic, and now you're telling me that only the red one is basic. So let me let me explain. Actually, both statements were kind of true. Just if you look at it in different ways. The truth of the matter is that those two lone pairs are the most basic part of the entire molecule. Okay, Carbons are not basic. Nitrogen atoms are not themselves are not basic. It's the lone pairs that air basic. Okay, so the truth of the matter is that both of those lone pairs are more basic than anything else. And they both have the best shot of reacting with the strong acid. Okay, I wouldn't even consider the carbons to react with the strong acid. However, it turns out that after we learned the rule of basis city, one of the lone pairs is significantly more basic than the other. And the one that is way more basic is the red one. Because the red one is not necessary for air metis ity, whereas the blue one is necessary. So if you have to pick one lone pair, you're gonna pick the red one and not the blue one. Okay. Does that make more sense? So I'm just trying to show you how, um both statements were kind of true. And now you have a better idea off how those two statements could make sense at the same time. Could how could they both feature? Okay, so that's it for this video. Let's move onto the next one.

