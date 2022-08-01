Draw the acid/base reaction product

So let's just start off by drawing all the lone pairs. And what we notice is that oxygen. Since it on, Lee has room for one lone pair here. That means it must have a positive charge. Right, Because oxygen is on Lee neutral with two lone pairs. So if that threw you off, I'm sorry, but you just have to write that in yourself on this one. Okay, so then what else? This nitrogen has a blue lone pair, and this nitrogen has a green lawn care. Okay, so basically, it's red versus blue versus Green on Lee. One of them is gonna be the winner. Who is it gonna be? Okay, Well, I mean, you could use the rules that I gave you above, which is gonna at least narrow it down to two. So let's just talk about that for a second. We said that you're on Lee going to use electrons that air not contributing to the ring. Well, right now is this ring or is this molecule this structure? Is it aromatic? Well, is it cyclic? Yes. Is it fully conjugated if this nitrogen donates it? ISS okay. Is it plainer? Yes. If this nitrogen donates the green lone pair. Would it be Ah Hucles Rule number molecule. So we would have to four and then six with the addition of the green lone pair. What about the red lone pair with that one count? No, because it's SP two. How about the blue lone pair with that one count again? SP two, We never count those sp two lone pairs because they can't contribute no matter what. This is aromatic right now. So you want to make sure that the product of this thing is also aromatic. So is there a lone pair that I can definitely cross out that we're not using? I heard over half of you guys say green. Okay, I'm just going delusional at this point, but I'm pretty sure I heard that. So green is not available. I'm going across that one out. That means we have a choice. It's either read or it's blue. That's the one that we that's what have to decide between. Are we going to use the oxygen to taken age? Or we're gonna use the nitrogen to get an age? Okay. And the answer this one is actually pretty simple. Um, it just has to do with stuff we learned in the acid and base chapter a very long time ago. But it could simply be answered is which of the atoms is more basic, which the one pair is more basic. Is a nitrogen loan Paramore basic? Or is an oxygen lone pair more basic? What do you think you got it? You always hear nitrogen is more basic than oxygen. So obviously, if you have a choice between two SP two lone pairs, you're gonna pick the more basic one, the more that's the one that's more likely to react with the hydrogen. Okay, so that being said, that means that my final molecule would look like this and b are hanging around, and this still has a positive charge, and it wouldn't look like the h being on the oxygen. So, of course, the mechanism would have been this okay, giving the H to the nitrogen, meaning that that nitrogen was more basic than the oxygen. So it's obviously going to be the one that attacks the hydrogen. Okay, on top of that, the big mistake you really can't make is that you can't say that the top nitrogen would have taken it because that means that you don't have any understanding of their mentis ity, and you're just lost. But hopefully not at this point. Okay, so let's just go to the next topic.

Hide transcripts